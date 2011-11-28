* Govt targets pension funds for spending boost
LONDON, Nov 28 Britain unveiled plans on
Monday to tap pension funds for the lion's share of an
investment of up to 30 billion pounds ($46.5 billion) in big
building projects to help to revitalise a stagnant economy
forecast to slip back into recession next year.
The measures are the latest in a drip feed of government
announcements ahead of Finance Minister George Osborne's autumn
statement on Tuesday when growth forecasts will be cut as the
euro zone crisis bites.
The OECD forecast on Monday that Britain would suffer a
modest recession next year, urging the Bank of England to expand
its asset purchase programme designed at shoring up a faltering
economy.
Adding to the gloom, British retail sales fell at their
fastest pace in 2-1/2 years in November, a survey by business
lobby the CBI showed.
Britain's Conservative-led coalition has made it its
priority to erase a budget deficit that peaked at 11 percent of
national output.
It is cutting spending by around a fifth across most
government departments, but the domestic squeeze has coincided
with plunging demand from continental European markets hit by
the eurozone crisis.
The unemployment level has hit a 15-year high and the
government is likely to fail to hit a target of wiping out the
structural deficit by 2015, when the next election must be held.
Responding to industry calls to help companies to access
cash, Osborne announced measures on Sunday to underwrite 20
billion pounds of loans to smaller companies which are
struggling to get credit.
Analysts backed the plans but said that they would take time
to feed through into the economy.
"Measures to reprioritise capital spending and start the
credit easing programme are welcome, but they are coming too
late to do much about the impending recession in the UK," BNP
Paribas economist David Tinsley said in a note.
"With the domestic demand in the UK already very weak
heading into the crisis, it is hard to see where any growth next
year will come from."
NO NEW BORROWING
Treasury Minister Danny Alexander said that the government
would reallocate 5 billion pounds of spending to capital
projects by 2015 but crucially added that a deficit-cutting
coalition would not borrow any more.
"Through working with British pension funds, we're
identifying ways to unlock around 20 billion pounds of pension
fund investment to go into privately funded infrastructure,"
Alexander told BBC Radio 4.
Osborne said the government could invest up to 30 billion
pounds in schools, roads and rail projects, a much needed boost
for the country's creaking infrastructure.
He got a boost on Monday when the head of China's sovereign
wealth fund said the country was keen to invest in the ailing
infrastructure of Western countries, especially Britain.
"Britain has got to get away from the quick-fix, debt
solutions that got us into this mess," Osborne said.
"We've got to weather the current economic storm but we've
got to lay the foundation for a stronger economic future."
Pension funds are looking to ensure better returns after
yields on British government bonds or gilts fell following
buying by the Bank of England and by investors seeking a haven
from eurozone turmoil.
Pension funds saw great potential in the scheme but again
its effects would take time to work through.
"This could be a real win-win. The UK desperately needs to
update its infrastructure, and pension funds are looking for
inflation-linked, long-term investments," said Joanne Segars,
chief executive of the National Association of Pension Funds.
"Pension funds hold over a trillion pounds in assets, but
only around 2 percent of that is invested in infrastructure.
There's the potential for that to be much higher."
Analysts at Panmure Gordon said the additional investment
would provide a boost to British construction and engineering
firms including Balfour Beatty, WS Atkins,
Kier and Costain.
($1 = 0.6458 British pounds)
