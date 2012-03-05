By Olesya Dmitracova
LONDON, March 5 Britain's dominant service
sector expanded less than expected in February, a business
survey showed on Monday, but the economy still looks on track
for modest growth in the first three months of this year after
shrinking at the end of 2011.
Combined with evidence of growth in manufacturing and
construction, the figures go some way to mitigate pressure on
the government as Britain's leading business lobbies urge
measures to support the tentative economic rebound in the budget
statement due later this month.
The Markit/CIPS Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for
services, published on Monday, fell to 53.8 from 56.0 in
January, which had been a 10-month peak. The latest reading was
below forecasts for a dip to 54.9, but stayed well above the 50
mark which separates growth from contraction.
Service firms' confidence about the year ahead hit the
highest level in a year, with more than half of respondents
showing optimism versus only a 10th who were downbeat.
Employment in the sector also ticked up.
"At a pace of 54, it's still a decent rate of expansion for
the biggest share of GDP output," said Scotiabank economist Alan
Clarke. "The fact that (companies' business) expectations rose
also raises hopes that this isn't the start of a down trend."
Other PMI releases have shown that growth in British
manufacturing also slowed last month, whereas construction
activity grew at the quickest pace in nearly a year.
Economists said the combined surveys pointed to economic
growth in the first quarter, with some putting it at about 0.4
percent quarter-on-quarter after a 0.2 percent contraction in
the last three months of last year.
Companion surveys for the euro zone emphasised the risk of
recession in the region, Britain's main export market.
DANGERS
But in another sign that Britain is skirting the worst of
the European malaise, Tesco Plc, the country's biggest
retailer, announced plans to open new stores and create 20,000
new jobs in the country over the next two years.
Britain's recession-hit retailers, which are not included in
the services PMI, saw surprisingly strong sales over the past
few months as heavy discounts lured customers into shops, and
many economists expect consumers to increase spending after
years of restraint now that inflation is seen to be falling.
Risks to the economy still loom large, and a recent rise in
oil prices has added to concerns that inflation may not fall as
fast as hoped, continuing its squeeze on household budgets.
The British Chambers of Commerce forecast on Monday that
Britain would avoid a recession and the Bank of England would
not need to inject any more stimulus, but the recovery would be
weak and the government should step up its efforts to boost
growth.
Meanwhile, the Federation of Small Businesses called on
finance minister George Osborne to set up a separate government
body to defend the interests of Britain's 4.5 million small
firms. It said the agency would allow a quick implementation of
policies such as credit easing, announced in November to
increase small and medium-sized enterprises' access to finance.
The PMI surveys support the Bank of England's prediction
that Britain faces a bumpy road to recovery. Given recent signs
of economic resilience, most economists expect the central bank
to keep the target for its asset purchases unchanged at 325
billion pounds at its policy meeting this week.
Increased activity in the services sector was due partly to
discounting, although growth in new business still slowed, while
preparations for the London Olympics also boosted trade, Markit
said. Financial intermediation saw the biggest rise in business.
Profit margins were squeezed, however, as the prices
companies charged fell at the fastest pace since November 2009
while input costs continued to rise, albeit at the slowest pace
in 1-1/2 years.