* Data raises worries UK economic contraction may continue
* Biggest annual fall in industrial output since Nov 2009
* Largest monthly jump in factory gate prices since April
* Construction output slumped in January and December
By David Milliken and Fiona Shaikh
LONDON, March 9 British industrial and
construction output suffered a shock fall in January, raising
the risk the economy will slide back into recession at a time
that rising oil prices are posing a dilemma for policymakers.
Friday's data from the Office for National Statistics will
put extra pressure on finance minister George Osborne to find
measures to boost growth as he prepares to unveil his 2012
budget on March 21, and may raise the chances that the Bank of
England will extend its asset purchase programme in May.
Industrial output shrank by 0.4 percent in January, wiping
out December's gains and confounding economists' forecasts for a
0.3 percent rise. None of the economists polled by Reuters had
expected a fall this month after a string of upbeat
private-sector surveys, and the annual decline of 3.8 percent
was the biggest in more than two years.
"Today's disappointing industrial figures ... suggest that
the manufacturing recovery is already starting to lose steam,"
said Capital Economics's Samuel Tombs.
Other data this week showed Italian industrial output fell
2.5 percent in January, while France and Germany reported growth
of 0.2 percent and 1.6 percent respectively - reflecting the
contrasting fortunes of the euro zone's three biggest economies.
The fall in British production was driven by a slump in oil
and gas output. The energy sector was a persistently weak in
2011 due to unplanned maintenance, unfavourable weather and a
long-term decline in Britain's North Sea energy reserves.
But factory output, which accounts for the lion's share of
industrial production, was also weaker than expected, growing by
just 0.1 percent compared to forecasts of 0.3 percent.
This was a particular surprise given relatively strong
recent surveys from purchasing managers' and industry bodies.
Overnight, Britain's main manufacturers' association, EEF,
had said factory output rebounded at the start of 2012 and that
firms expected output and orders to grow at their fastest pace
in a year over the next three months.
Further bad news came from the construction sector.
Non-seasonally adjusted output fell 12.3 percent in January
after an 11.8 percent decline in December, according to the ONS,
despite relatively good weather over the period.
Even by the standards of what is a volatile series, this was
a sharp fall that would make it hard for the economy as a whole
to show growth after its 0.2 percent contraction in the fourth
quarter, said RBS economist Richard Barwell.
"The prospect of a technical recession looked pretty distant
until today. Not anymore."
OIL PRICE PROBLEM
Rising oil prices complicate the picture for policymakers.
The BoE's ability to pump further stimulus into the economy on
top of the 50 billion pounds of quantitative easing approved
last month hinges on its confidence that inflation will fall
back to its 2 percent target in the medium term.
Consumer price inflation is currently 3.6 percent, and is
forecast to fall below target by the end of the year. But past
forecasts have been thrown off track by spikes in oil prices,
and in February factory gate inflation edged up to 4.1 percent -
its first increase since CPI hit a three-year high in September.
Producer prices were pushed up by sharp monthly increases in
firms' input costs for crude oil and domestically-produced food,
the latter rising by the biggest margin since April.
"Sticky inflation would maintain the squeeze on consumers'
purchasing power and make it harder for the Bank of England to
do more quantitative easing should the economy continue to
struggle," said IHS Global Insight economist Howard Archer.
Bellwether retailer John Lewis reported a 4.4 percent rise
in weekly sales earlier on Friday, and a Lloyds survey showed
consumer sentiment at a six-month high.
Higher oil and food costs are a double-edged sword for
inflation, in the view of many BoE policymakers. Although they
push up prices in the short-term, in the long run they dampen
consumer demand and may pull down inflation if broader
expectations remain stable.
The latest BoE survey of public inflation attitudes, also
published on Friday, suggests these remain in check for now,
with forecasts for the year ahead sinking to an 18-month low of
3.5 percent.