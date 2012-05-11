By Olesya Dmitracova and Sven Egenter
LONDON May 11 Britons turned gloomier last
month as a slump in construction pointed to an even deeper
recession and producers ramped up prices, highlighting the long
and difficult road back to economic health.
The economy has not fully recovered from the downturn caused
by the 2007-2009 financial crisis, with many Britons left poorer
as meagre wage growth has been eaten up by rising prices and
government tax hikes.
Central bankers and politicians have only limited options to
support the economy.
The Bank of England decided on Thursday not to give the
struggling economy another cash boost, as its concerns over
stubbornly high inflation outweighed worries of a prolonged
recession and dangers from the euro zone crisis.
Nor can consumers and businesses rely on much help from the
government, after Prime Minister David Cameron reaffirmed his
commitment to cutting a huge budget deficit, defying criticism
over a lack of bold steps to kick-start growth.
Consumer morale worsened last month as Britons became more
worried about jobs, lender Nationwide said on Friday, and the
mood may darken even further as news that the economy slipped
into recession came out after its poll was conducted.
"It's all a bit grim - it's stagflation Britain," said RBS
economist Ross Walker, referring to a 1970s term combining
economic growth stagnation with inflation.
Britain's manufacturers raised prices more than expected in
April despite lower input costs, official data showed,
increasing the risk that consumer price inflation may not fall
as fast as the central bank hopes.
The Office for National Statistics also said that
construction output plunged by 4.8 percent between January and
March - more than estimated in the first reading of
first-quarter GDP. This revision alone pushes the economy deeper
into the red, shaving off another 0.1 percentage point of GDP
growth.
Extremely weak construction output was the main drag in the
first quarter, contributing to an economic contraction of 0.2
percent after a 0.3 percent fall late last year.
The European Commission, meanwhile, cut its growth forecast
for Britain for 2012 a notch to a mere 0.5 percent - below the
0.8 percent predicted by the British government's budget
watchdog OBR - though the Commission saw a recovery starting in
the second half of the year and growth of 1.7 percent in 2013.
The body said Britain's companies were unlikely to spend
their cash piles on major investments before consumer demand
increased towards the end of 2012, adding that access to bank
credit remained an issue for smaller firms.
The euro zone debt crisis, which has pushed some of the
areas's countries into recession, was hurting British exports,
it noted.
NOT ALL DOOM AND GLOOM
A recent rise of the pound to a 3-1/2 year high against the
euro may compound these export woes, though the stronger
currency does ease cost pressures as it makes imports cheaper.
Many economists argue, however, that the economy may be in
better shape than official figures suggest.
Bank of England Governor Mervyn King said last week that the
economy was recovering slowly and steadily, though many
economists expect him to leave the door for more easing open
when he presents the central bank's new growth and inflation
forecasts next week.
The BoE and many economists have voiced doubts about the GDP
data as business surveys painted a firmer picture, and on Friday
some reiterated these doubts.
"The scale of contraction that we're seeing in construction
doesn't seem to fit with other anecdotal reports or indeed the
feedback from construction industry participants themselves,"
said Lloyds economist David Page.
"It adds to our view that GDP is probably under-reporting
the true underlying pace of economic activity," he said.
And for some Britons it is still business as usual: the
country's biggest department store chain John Lewis
reported another double-digit rise in weekly sales. The retailer
has been outperforming the wider market as its generally more
affluent customers have been less impacted by the economic
downturn.
However, high inflation may continue to weigh on most
consumers, depriving the economy of one of its main drivers.
Producer output prices rose 3.3 percent on the year. While
this was the lowest annual increase since December 2009, it was
still well above forecasts for a 2.9 percent rise.