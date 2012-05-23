* BoE minutes show MPC saw a case for more QE in May
* Deputy prime minister pledges focus on growth
* Retail sales post worst slump in over 2 years in April
* Manufacturers see orders fall as euro crisis hits
By Sven Egenter and Olesya Dmitracova
LONDON, May 23 The Bank of England signalled on
Wednesday it was likely to pump more money into the struggling
British economy if the euro crisis causes more mayhem, and the
government flagged new steps to boost growth.
Evidence that both may be needed was sharply underlined by
data showing that Britons have been shopping much less and
factories getting far fewer orders.
In minutes of its May meeting, the Bank of England reported
that while 8 of 9 policymakers voted to end a 325 billion pound
round of asset buying to keep interest rates low, they had not
closed the door on more.
Separately, Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg said it was an
"absolute priority" to get credit into the economy and pledged
to "massively" amplify what the government was doing in its 20
billion pound credit-easing scheme.
Both echoed a prescription delivered on Tuesday by
International Monetary Fund head Christine Lagarde, who urged
the central bank to buy more assets - possibly including company
bonds and mortgages - and called on the government to find money
to boost infrastructure spending.
Fears of contagion from the euro crisis are weighing heavily
on Britain, which relies on the next door bloc for much of its
trade. But even without this the country is still reeling from
the 2008-2009 slump that has left many people worse off and
drove unemployment to its highest level since the mid-1990s.
Prime Minister David Cameron's coalition government of
Conservatives and Liberal Democrats has been under fire for the
UK's return to recession, which the opposition in parliament
blames on spending cuts and tax hikes, aimed at erasing the
budget deficit.
The inflation outlook swayed the majority of Bank of England
policy makers to vote against expanding the existing asset
purchase programme, according to the minutes.
Only David Miles urged another 25 billion pounds of
purchases, known as quantitative easing (QE).
But for several members the decision was "finely balanced".
There was a case for more easing, the minutes said, because
the risks from the euro zone crisis could hurt business and
consumer confidence more than expected and the rise in the pound
may help to dampen price pressures.
"It's very clear that the MPC is ready to do more QE if need
be," said Jens Larsen, economist at RBC Capital Markets.
Sterling fell and British government bond prices rose as
investors priced in a higher likelihood of more
stimulus.
MORE WOES
In a fresh sign of economic weakness, manufacturers expected
to throttle production as order inflow slowed in May, a survey
from business lobby CBI showed.
"If the crisis in the euro zone continues, it is bound to
have a dampening effect on sentiment," CBI chief economic
adviser Ian McCafferty said.
And retailers recorded the steepest drop in sales volumes in
more than two years in April, though the fall was compounded by
a record drop in fuel sales, following March's panic-buying
caused by a looming truck driver strike.
"Although the government should continue with its plan to
reduce the deficit, ministers should consider reallocating
priorities towards more policies to support growth," said David
Kern, chief economist at the British Chambers of Commerce.
More spending on infrastructure was needed, he said. "If tax
cuts are an option, cutting national insurance contributions
rather than VAT would be more effective."
CRISIS OF CONFIDENCE
The IMF said on Tuesday that the government should ease its
austerity drive and consider cutting taxes if the euro zone
crisis escalated, but the onus to act was on the central bank.
BoE Governor Mervyn King already left the door open for
further easing when he presented the Bank's quarterly inflation
forecasts last week.
The Bank may have room for additional easing, after data
showed UK inflation fell to 3 percent in April, its lowest level
in more than two years.
Deputy Governor Charlie Bean said in a speech on Wednesday
the BoE may need to resume asset buying if economic conditions
deteriorate sharply. But he gave only a lukewarm welcome to the
IMF's advice to buy assets other than government bonds,
reiterating that such a decision was for politicians to take.
The government is pinning its hopes to get credit flowing on
a scheme of credit easing, designed to pass on its record-low
borrowing costs through guaranteeing banks' lending to small and
medium-size companies.
But Bean said banks were only partly to blame.
"I think the deeper problem holding growth back is actually
a lack of confidence," he said at an event. "That makes
consumers less inclined to spend, particularly those that are
relatively highly indebted, that makes the business investment
climate depressed, and so forth."
Consumer morale has fallen back to near-record lows in the
past month as inflation is still outpacing meagre wage increases
and the dire economic news has stoked job fears.