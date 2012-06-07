* BoE leaves rates steady, does not restart gilt purchases
By David Milliken and Fiona Shaikh
LONDON, June 7 The Bank of England decided not
to inject help for Britain's struggling economy on Thursday, as
signs of resilience kept recovery hopes alive while the euro
zone works on a fix to its festering debt crisis.
Many economists had seen a strong probability that the
central bank would reverse last month's decision to stop gilt
purchases after a slump in a key gauge of British factory
activity and calls from the International Monetary Fund to
consider looser policy.
But the chances of that ebbed away on Thursday after a
survey of purchasing managers in the services sector - which
represents a far bigger chunk of the UK economy than
manufacturing - unexpectedly held firm.
"For now the (BoE) are adopting a wait and see approach to
the data, given there are still signs that the more domestic
side of the economy is holding up and its concerns over the
stickiness of inflation," said David Tinsley, an economist at
BNP Paribas.
The BoE's decision means that total gilt purchases to date
will continue to stand at 325 billion pounds, and its key
interest rate remains at a record low 0.5 percent, where it has
been since March 2009.
The no-change decision by the BoE's nine-member Monetary
Policy Committee follows a similar one by the European Central
Bank on Wednesday to keep its main interest rate unchanged at 1
percent - although the People's Bank of China surprised markets
by cutting rates on Thursday.
British government bond prices fell sharply and sterling
rose to a one-week high versus the U.S. dollar after the BoE
decision, reflecting the fact that markets had priced in an
outside chance of more QE this month.
"For the Committee to push the button on more QE in July we
will most likely need to see some signs that external weakness
is beginning to leech further into final domestic demand,"
Tinsley said.
MIXED SIGNALS
For now, the economic signals are mixed. May's services
purchasing managers' index (PMI) unexpectedly held firm at
April's level of 53.3, and the British Retail Consortium
reported a stronger-than-expected 3.4 percent annual rise in the
value of retail sales.
These figures paint a much rosier picture of the economy
than last week's manufacturing PMI, which slumped to its lowest
level in three years at 45.9 - deep into contractionary
territory.
However, Britain's persistently above-target inflation will
also be weighing on members of the MPC as they consider whether
to embark on more stimulus.
Despite a big drop in April, British inflation is still high
at 3 percent, and last month the BoE said it would take nine
months longer than previously thought for it to return to its 2
percent target.
Since then, some BoE policymakers have played down the
prospect of further stimulus, unless an escalation of the euro
crisis worsens Britain's economic prospects.
Although a non-euro zone member, Britain has very strong
economic ties to the bloc.
Only one of the nine members of the Monetary Policy
Committee backed more QE in May, though for others the decision
was finely balanced.
The euro zone's future still remains unclear, with Greece
facing national elections on June 17 that could bring to power
parties opposed to a bailout, while Spain is calling for euro
zone assistance to recapitalise its banks.