* Osborne says euro zone facing "moment of truth"
* Says next moves will shape Europe for decade or more
* Europe's crisis choking UK recovery
LONDON, June 9 The euro zone debt crisis is
"killing off" Britain's fragile economic recovery and European
leaders are close to the "moment of truth" after more than two
years of uncertainty, British finance minister George Osborne
wrote in a newspaper article.
Osborne said decisions taken by the currency bloc in the
coming months could determine the economic future of the whole
of Europe for the next decade and beyond.
As euro zone finance ministers agreed to lend Spain up to
100 billion euros to prop up its banks, Osborne
said there were "already signs that a solution will be found" to
the debt crisis.
"Our recovery - already facing powerful headwinds from high
oil prices and the debt burden left behind by the boom years -
is being killed off by the crisis on our doorstep," Osborne
wrote in the article published on the Sunday Telegraph's website
on Saturday.
Britain has benefited along with the United States and
Germany from investors seeking a safe haven from the euro zone's
troubles, driving down UK borrowing costs, he added.
However, the uncertainty in Europe, Britain's biggest
trading partner, has stifled business investment and choked its
recovery, he wrote.
"We are approaching a moment of truth for the eurozone.
After more than two years of uncertainty, instability and slow
growth, decisions taken over the next few months could determine
the economic future of the whole European continent for the next
decade and beyond."
Britain's economy has fallen into its second recession since
the financial crisis after a shock contraction at the start of
2012, heaping pressure on Prime Minister David Cameron's
coalition government.
"A resolution of the euro zone crisis would do more than
anything else to give our economy a boost," Osborne wrote.
The euro zone must follow the "remorseless logic" of moving
towards much greater fiscal integration, he added. That would
mean stronger economies doing more to help weaker ones and more
pooling of resources, possibly through the issue of common euro
bonds.