By Olesya Dmitracova and Peter Griffiths
LONDON Oct 16 British inflation fell to its
lowest in almost three years in September, although the relief
for consumers and policymakers may be temporary as energy bills
are set to climb.
The fall may give the Bank of England leeway to add to its
programme of asset buying when the current 50 billion pound ($80
billion) round is completed next month.
The Office for National Statistics said on Tuesday that
annual consumer price inflation slowed to 2.2 percent last
month, as forecast. It was the slowest pace of increase since
November 2009 and followed August's 2.5 percent.
But inflation remains above the Bank of England's 2 percent
target, even before hefty price rises recently announced by four
of Britain's biggest energy suppliers kick in.
"This is as low as the inflation data is going to go. This
is the best chance we had to hit the 2 percent inflation target,
and we failed," said Alan Clarke, economist at Scotiabank.
"But the tide has now turned and utility price hikes will
push (it) up. Tuition fee increases will likely also have an
effect," he said, adding that he expected the central bank to
hold back from injecting more cash into the struggling economy.
The BoE and the government have been hoping that falling
inflation will ease the squeeze on Britons' budgets and allow
them to spend more, helping support the economy.
"The rate of inflation has now more than halved since its
peak last September, bringing welcome relief to the budgets of
families and businesses," a finance ministry spokesman said.
The September inflation figures are usually used to adjust
benefit payments, with the lower inflation rate providing some
respite for the cash-strapped government.
Last month's reading was lower due largely to the fact that
sharp rises in prices for gas and electricity had driven
inflation to a peak of 5.2 percent in September 2011.
Britons see climbing energy prices as the biggest threat to
their standard of living over the coming year, according to a
YouGov survey published on Monday.
Higher inflation would also undo some of the improvement in
Britons' real disposable income, which posted the sharpest
quarterly increase in three years in the second quarter.
MORE QE?
For now, the drop in inflation means the BoE could extend
its quantitative easing asset purchases in November, although
three of the nine rate-setters have voiced concern over the
inflation outlook.
Most economists still expect another dose of stimulus,
although some doubt has crept in due to mounting signs that the
economy grew between July and September, following three
straight quarters of contraction.
Separate ONS data showed that factory gate inflation sped up
to 2.5 percent on the year versus economists' forecasts for 2.2
percent, pointing to rising pipeline price pressures.
Input prices fell 1.2 percent on the year versus forecasts
for a 0.8 percent drop, with the biggest pressure coming from
falling costs of imported metals and crude oil.
Retail price inflation - used to calculate returns on
index-linked British government bonds - dropped to 2.6 percent
last month from 2.9 percent in August.
The ONS also said that house prices rose 1.8 percent on the
year in August, down from a 2 percent increase in July.