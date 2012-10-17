By David Milliken and Olesya Dmitracova
LONDON Oct 17 Bank of England policymakers were
split this month over the need to boost the economy further
while the number of people claiming jobless benefit fell
unexpectedly last month, casting doubt on another round of
stimulus.
Wednesday's labour market data, which also showed a record
number of Britons in work in August, will come as a relief to
the government, which is under pressure to ease its austerity
drive in order to support the struggling economy.
Meanwhile, minutes of the central bank's October policy
meeting showed that while the nine members of its Monetary
Policy Committee voted unanimously to maintain the quantitative
easing asset purchases as is there were differences over the
future.
The bank kept QE at a total of 375 billion pounds and
interest rates at their record low of 0.5 percent.
These purchases will be completed by the time the MPC meets
next month and the minutes indicated that the policymakers
disagreed on whether more will be needed.
"There were some differences of view between members about
the outlook and the likelihood that further easing in policy
would be required," the minutes said.
For one, the labour market data from the Office for National
Statistics painted a surprisingly strong picture.
The number of people in work rose to 29.59 million in the
three months to August -- the highest since records began in
1971. The ONS said the labour market improvement may have been
helped by hiring for the London Olympics and Paralympics.
"Employment is up 212,000 -- that's a success; unemployment
down 50,000 this quarter -- that's a success; the claimant count
down 4,000 -- that's a success," Prime Minister David Cameron
told parliament.
Sterling rose against the dollar and British government
bonds extended losses when the labour figures and the BoE
minutes were published, as investors reassessed the chances of
more quantitative easing asset purchases in November.
"I think they'll (the BoE) sit on their hands in November. I
think they are putting more emphasis on the Funding for Lending
Scheme and letting that do its thing," said Scotiabank economist
Alan Clarke.
The BoE's Funding for Lending Scheme, which offers banks
cheap funding if they maintain or increase lending, was showing
some "encouraging" signs of helping the mortgage market, but
could take longer to benefit businesses, the minutes said.
QE DEBATE
Britain's economy has not fully recovered the output lost
during a 2008-09 slump and slipped back into recession at the
end of last year. Paradoxically, jobless numbers have fallen as
the economy has kept creating jobs.
Unemployment fell to 7.9 percent in August, below even the
most optimistic economists' forecasts, the ONS data showed.
"This is another set of impressively resilient and healthy
labour market data which gives a lift to recovery hopes," said
Howard Archer, economist at IHS Global Insight.
Most economists polled by Reuters earlier this month
expected the central bank to extend its gilt purchases once the
current 50 billion pound round is completed and policymakers
have new growth and inflation forecasts in November.
But BoE chief economist Spencer Dale and external MPC member
Ben Broadbent both opposed the last expansion of asset purchases
in July, and last week another external member, Martin Weale,
also expressed scepticism about further purchases.
October's minutes also omitted a key phrase from the
previous month's minutes which said that policymakers "felt that
additional stimulus was more likely than not to be needed".
Some policymakers have also voiced doubts about the
effectiveness of more asset purchases.
Britain probably posted some growth in the third quarter,
exiting recession, but weak business surveys have stoked fears
of a relapse as the austerity drive and the euro zone debt
crisis continue to weigh on the economy.
"The euro zone crisis is the elephant in Britain's economic
room. The scope for a UK recovery will remain precarious until
the euro recovery takes root," Andrew Tyrie, who chairs
parliament's influential Treasury Committee, told a conference.
A survey conducted by the BoE's regional representatives
showed that manufacturing production slowed last month as export
demand weakened, and construction output fell. Firms scaled back
investment plans and pointed to little job creation ahead.
The MPC said that the expected pick-up in growth was taking
longer than expected to materialise.
Inflation -- which fell back to a near three-year low of 2.2
percent in September -- may rise in the short term due to higher
energy, utility and food prices, but was likely to stay close to
its 2 percent target, the MPC said.