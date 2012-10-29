LONDON Oct 29 Economic growth in Britain will
be "materially" lower in the fourth quarter, after an
unexpectedly strong boost from the Olympic Games, and it will
remain weak for the next couple of years, Bank of England chief
economist Spencer Dale told the Times newspaper.
Dale welcomed last week's news that Britain's economy grew
by a "strong" 1 percent in the second quarter, but warned that
the next set of data would look much worse by comparison.
"In terms of the headline numbers I expect to see a very
sharp fall back," he said, explaining that the one-off boost
from the Olympic Games was "even greater than we had expected".
A reduction in the cost of funding for banks, positive
inflation figures and the Bank's new "Funding for Lending"
programme of cheap loans for banks are all good news for the
economy, but several negative factors will weigh on growth for
some time, Dale said.
Recent rises in energy prices, for example, are expected to
force inflation back up 2.5 percent in the next few months.
" e have had a series of utility price increases and that
will feed into households' real incomes, he said."
Dale, who opposed the British central bank's most recent
expansion of its government bond-buying programme last July,
pointed to inflation figures as he repeated his call for caution
around quantitative easing.
"Inflation with a 'two' in front of it is encouraging, but
normally we would have expected an economy this weak for
inflation to be quite a bit below target, and we are not seeing
that," he said.
"This stickiness in inflation is something we need to take
into account when we are thinking about exactly how much more
stimulus we need to apply."
However, there are circumstances in which Dale said he could
imagine voting for further asset purchases.
Recent strengthening in the pound is "not good for us in
terms of keeping this sort of rebalancing of the economy"
towards exports, he said.
"I think it is something we are keeping a close eye on. If
the exchange rate shifted up very dramatically, other things
being equal you would have to take that into account in terms of
policy."