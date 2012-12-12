LONDON Dec 12 The number of Britons claiming
unemployment benefits fell unexpectedly in November and the
number of people in work hit a record high, data showed, raising
prospects the labour market will support a moribund economy.
The data will give some relief to the government and
policymakers struggling with an economy that only exited
recession in the third quarter. Weak business surveys have
raised concerns of a relapse.
"The fact that UK employment is rising, consumer confidence
is up, and anecdotal evidence of retail sales haven't been too
bad, offers some hope that the domestic situation in the UK is
stabilising," said James Knightley at ING.
Sterling hit a five-week high versus the dollar
after the data of above $1.6133. London's FTSE 100 index
remained 0.3 percent higher on the day but there was no reaction
on gilt markets.
The number of people claiming jobless benefits fell by 3,000
last month and the increase in the previous month was revised
down to 6,000 from 10,100, the Office for National Statistics
said on Wednesday. Analysts had forecast a rise of 7,000.
On the wider ILO measure, the number of people without a job
fell by 82,000 in the three months through October to 2.510
million, the lowest since March-May 2011. The jobless rate
stayed at 7.8 percent, in line with forecasts.
"This is a good set of figures. What we've seen is
extraordinary resilience by the private sector," Employment
Minister Mark Hoban told Sky TV after the release.
Recent business surveys have showed that firms in Britain's
dominant service sector increased staffing levels last month but
factories reduced headcount.
A separate survey published on Monday showed British firms
hired permanent staff through recruitment agencies at the
fastest rate since April 2011 last month.
The number of people in work rose to 29.601 million - the
highest since records began in 1971.
The positive labour market news will come as a relief for
Bank of England policymakers, who decided against another cash
boost for the economy last week.
Finance minister George Osborne, who has had been under
pressure to ease his flagship austerity programme to reduce the
budget deficit and instead stimulate growth, will be also buoyed
by the data.
The ONS said the number of public-sector employees fell by
24,000 in the third quarter to 5.745 million - the lowest since
the first quarter of 2002. The ONS also revised public-sector
employment up by around 100,000 per quarter for recent quarters
and by less for earlier years due to better data.
Britain will endure more austerity and miss a key
debt-cutting goal as the economy looks set to grow far more
slowly than previously thought, Osborne said last week when
presenting a half-yearly budget statement to parliament.
The latest ONS data also showed that many Britons still
faced a squeeze on their finances.
Average weekly earnings including bonuses grew by 1.8
percent in the three months through October. Analysts had
forecast a rise of 1.9 percent. Excluding bonuses, pay increase
by 1.7 percent.
Both figures were below inflation, which jumped to 2.7
percent in October.
"Such a picture is not supportive for the spending profile
in the coming months as households remain under pressure in the
current uncertain environment, even if labour markets remain
resilient," said Annalisa Piazza at Newedge Strategy.