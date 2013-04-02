By Christina Fincher and William Schomberg
LONDON, April 2 Britain's manufacturing activity
shrank for a second consecutive month in March, a survey showed
on Tuesday, leaving the country's more resilient services sector
as the best hope of avoiding a new recession.
The Markit/CIPS manufacturing purchasing managers' index
came in at 48.3, only slightly above February's surprisingly
poor reading of 47.9, and a touch weaker than the consensus
forecast.
The output component of the survey fell in March at its
fastest pace since October. There were signs of weakness in the
key housing market too.
While lending to Britain's consumers ticked up in February,
the number of mortgage approvals for house purchases fell for a
second month, Bank of England data showed. Nonetheless, the
value of home-backed lending rose.
But there was better news from the country's largest
business survey which showed that export orders with British
firms rose strongly in the first three months of 2013 and
confidence about the next 12 months picked up.
The Markit PMI survey suggests that manufacturing exerted an
even bigger drag on growth between January and March than it did
in the fourth quarter of 2012, when it accounted for a third of
the economy's 0.3 percent contraction.
"The onus is now on the far larger service sector to prevent
the UK from slipping into a triple-dip recession," said Rob
Dobson, senior economist at Markit.
Official GDP data for the first quarter won't be released
until April 25 but the evidence so far suggests a strong risk
that Britain will record a second consecutive quarter of
contraction - the technical definition of recession.
A third recession in less than five years would be an
embarrassment for the government which is sticking to tough
austerity measures.
"All this still points to a very subdued economy, which will
keep the pressure on the BoE to do more to offset the UK's tight
fiscal stance," said James Knightley, an economist with ING,
referring to Tuesday's data. "However, our central case remains
for a no-change decision this week."
The Bank of England's policymakers meet on Wednesday and
Thursday. More action, possibly in the form of renewed
government bond-buying or quantitative easing (QE), is only
expected later this year.
"We don't think that that is going to be sufficient to push
the (bank) into the sanctioning QE as soon as this week," said
Philip Shaw, an economist with Investec. "But nonetheless, the
committee can't be altogether happy with some of these
indicators which have shown the economy remaining in uncertain
mode."
The Markit report blamed the poor performance of
manufacturing in March on tough market conditions, subdued
client confidence and ongoing bad weather.
New orders from abroad contracted for the 15th month running
in March. The survey blamed the fall on weak demand from Europe
and strong competition in U.S. and South Asian markets.
In further bad news for UK policymakers, there were also
signs that inflation pressures were picking up. Output prices
rose at the fastest pace in three months while input prices
picked up sharply, driven by the weakness of sterling and higher
energy and food costs.
Manufacturing accounts for around a fifth of British
economic output. Surveys of the construction and service sectors
for March are due to be released on Wednesday and Thursday
respectively.
There have been signs that the services sector is faring
better than manufacturing. It grew at its fastest pace in five
months in February, according to Markit and official data showed
it notched up its best performance in January for five months.