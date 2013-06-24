By Guy Faulconbridge
| LONDON, June 24
LONDON, June 24 When the chief enforcer for
Britain's finance ministry suggested that the army should cut
spending further because it had more horses than tanks, he
provoked an indignant response from one of his own colleagues in
the cabinet.
As Britain prepares to say who will take the pain for more
cuts, the row over ceremonial horses versus tanks shows just how
hard it is to trim the size of a state that the government says
has been overspending for years.
While the cuts have upset some voters and stoked tensions
among senior members of Prime Minister David Cameron's coalition
government, the debt mountain is still rising and Britain has
lost its prized triple-A credit rating for the first time since
it received the rating in 1978.
For finance minister George Osborne, the row over Britain's
military horses shows the political dangers and limits of
austerity just as he puts the finishing touches to his spending
review announcement due on June 26.
"In a department that has more horses than it has tanks,
there are room for efficiency savings without affecting our
overall military output," said Danny Alexander, Osborne's
cabinet-level deputy at the Treasury.
Asked about the criticism of his horses, Defence Secretary
Philip Hammond fired back in parliament: "I will probably not
share with my Honourable Friend all the thoughts that I would
like to offer to the Treasury and some of my colleagues."
"While it is easy to draw attention to such things as the
number of horses in the army, the moral component of our armed
forces - that which links it to the great tradition of military
service in this country - is a very important part of delivering
military capability and is money well spent."
One lawmaker retorted that the bosses at the Treasury,
Britain's most powerful ministry, should be served with an
"idiot's guide" to Her Majesty's armed forces to put them out of
their ignorance.
A spokesman for the Ministry of Defence said it had about
500 horses compared to around 350 tanks. The horses are used in
ceremonial events such as the opening of parliament and the
celebration of Queen Elizabeth's official birthday.
In what will be the fourth year since he took power
promising deep spending cuts, Osborne reached deals with
ministers including Hammond to secure 11.5 billion pounds
($17.70 billion) of further cuts in 2015-2016. The fate of the
horses was not immediately clear.
AUSTERITY BRITAIN?
When Osborne arrived at the offices of the Treasury
following the 2010 election, his deputy had been left a note by
departing Labour treasury chief secretary Liam Byrne saying:
"I'm afraid there's no money left".
Osborne faced a budget deficit of 11 percent of gross
domestic product (GDP) and the UK gilt market was, in the words
of Pimco's Bill Gross, the manager of the world's biggest bond
fund, "resting on a bed of nitroglycerine" because debt was far
too high.
The opposition Labour Party accuses him of damaging the
economic recovery by cutting too far and too quickly, although
it has pledged to keep to the spending plans for 2015-16 if it
wins power in the 2015 election.
After Osborne staked the reputation of the Conservative-led
coalition government on reducing Britain's debts, lower than
expected tax receipts from a stagnant economy forced him to
extend the budget cuts way past the 2015 election.
"We are out of intensive care and our job now is to secure
the recovery," Osborne said in a BBC interview on Sunday.
"We're going to go on taking the difficult decisions, go on
cutting back spending, go on prioritising spending on the things
that help the economy and cutting the spending that doesn't."
The International Monetary Fund, long known for its support
of austerity economics, has begun calling on Osborne to increase
spending to boost demand. Yet the chancellor has shown no sign
of relenting, at least in public.
The British state is still spending about 120 billion pounds
more than it receives each year. Public sector net debt is
forecast to peak at 85.6 percent of GDP in 2016-17.
"Prior to the financial crisis, we had one of the lowest
debt ratios of below 40 percent of GDP, so we have seen our debt
ratio rise faster than our peer group," said John Hawksworth,
chief economist for the United Kingdom at PwC.
"Sustained growth is harder to achieve now, and an older
population will be very averse to higher inflation, so it will
be a long tough job to get our debt ratio back down to
pre-crisis levels of about 40 percent of GDP."
The biggest debt since World War Two has stoked a discussion
about whether the taxpayer can still afford the size of state
which Britons have cherished for over half a century.
The post-war creation of the welfare state by Labour is
taught at schools and Britain's National Health Service is a
point of pride, celebrated at the London 2012 Olympics opening
ceremony as a part of what it means to be British.
Despite Osborne's reputation for swingeing cuts, total
expenditure has actually increased in nominal terms under his
watch and is due to rise to 720 billion pounds in 2013-14 from
670 billion pounds in 2009-10.
Osborne says the public sector was far too big and that
Britain needs a tough fiscal policy to get the deficit under
control so that the government can spend on health and schools.
State spending is declining as a percentage of GDP: from
47.4 percent in 2009-10 to 45.2 percent of GDP in 2013-14. But
most of the cuts are still in the future, with spending
projected to fall to 40.5 percent of GDP in 2017/18, near the
long-term average for Britain for the past half century.
Still, even achieving the cuts so far has required reducing
the public sector workforce by nearly 10 percent, to 5.7 million
from 6.3 million, a step Labour says holds back the economic
recovery by taking money out of the economy.
Britain is cutting the army by 20,000 soldiers over this
decade and its navy and air force have lost 5,000 each. Fees
charged to students for university have been tripled.
The police force has been cut by at least 10,000 and the
Foreign Office has had to cut back embassy jobs, sell off exotic
properties and cap expenses for mid-ranking diplomats.
Osborne's hands are partly tied by pledges not to touch
spending on the National Health Service and schools - which
together account for a third of spending - as well as on
overseas aid - a small item but one that annoys some
Conservatives who think it wrong to shield aid abroad while
imposing cuts at home.
Some senior members of Cameron's Conservative party say
Osborne has so far failed to get a grip on the biggest target of
all, 220 billion pounds ($338.5 billion) of annual "social
protection" spending, nearly a third of the total and more than
five times as big as the defence budget.
So far, the government has announced a cap on benefits for
any one family at 26,000 pounds a year to ensure that those on
state aid do not receive more than the average working family.
Tenants in state-funded social housing will be forced to pay a
fee or move home if their homes are deemed too large.
Those on unemployment benefit will see rises to their
payments capped at 1 percent a year for three years. The wealthy
have also been targeted, with parents earning more than 45,000
losing their weekly child benefit cheques.
Polls show as many as six out of 10 voters think state
benefits are too generous. But critics say many of the changes,
while attracting fanfare, will actually save very little money
while hurting the most vulnerable in society.
"These changes will mean it is children and families who
will pay the price for high inflation, rather than the
government," said Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury,
spiritual leader of the world's Anglican Christians.