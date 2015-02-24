LONDON Feb 24 Bank of England chief Mark Carney
urged employers on Tuesday not to take advantage of very low
inflation to offer weak wage deals to staff, something he said
could derail Britain's economic recovery.
Carney told British lawmakers the BoE was aiming to bring
inflation back to its 2 percent target within two years.
Consumer prices rose by a mere 0.3 percent annual rate in
January.
"The MPC (Monetary Policy Committee) will conduct policy in
order to bring inflation back to target, probably within two
years, and that should inform people, particularly as they are
forming judgements about appropriate wages," he said.
The earnings of British workers have started to rise by
significantly more than the tumbling inflation rate in recent
months, raising expectations that the economic recovery is
finally becoming self-sustaining after the financial crisis of
2007-09.
Average weekly earnings rose by 2.1 percent in the three
months to December, outstripping inflation by the biggest amount
since April 2008, before the financial crisis.
The BoE predicted earlier this month that earnings would
rise by an annual 3.5 percent in the final quarter of this year,
still a bit below their growth rate before the financial crisis.
On Monday, a British government body recommended a 3 percent
rise in the minimum wage, which would take it to 6.70 pounds
($10) an hour, the biggest real-terms increase since 2007.
Carney stressed that risks from low inflation in Britain
related mainly to the labour market, not to deferred consumption
as occurred in Japan, where deflation became entrenched during
its so-called lost decade.
(Reporting by David Milliken, writing by William Schomberg
