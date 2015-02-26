* UK economy grows 0.5 pct q/q, 2.7 pct y/y in Q4
* Business investment takes hit from oil price fall
* Trade helps growth, but export challenge remains
* Growth in household spending slows
By William Schomberg and David Milliken
LONDON, Feb 26 British business investment fell
at its sharpest rate in nearly six years late last year, after
tumbling global oil prices hit the North Sea petroleum industry,
but stronger exports helped make economic growth a bit more
balanced.
Gross domestic product between October and December grew by
a quarterly 0.5 percent, data showed, confirming a preliminary
reading. That was the slowest growth rate in a year, although
there have been signs the economy started 2015 more strongly.
Economists said the second consecutive quarterly fall in
business investment raised questions about the recovery.
The 1.4 percent drop in business investment was the biggest
since mid-2009. Economists had expected it to rise slightly.
"Business investment needs to revive for the upturn to be
truly sustainable," said Chris Williamson, an economist with
data firm Markit. "At the moment, the growth outlook appears to
be largely reliant on households benefiting from falling prices
and higher wages, the latter being far from guaranteed."
The slowdown in overall growth at the end of last year has
not prevented Prime Minister David Cameron from putting the
economy front and centre in the campaigning by his Conservative
Party ahead of national elections on May 7.
Britain's economic growth of 2.6 percent in 2014 as a whole
was the fastest in seven years.
In yearly terms, fourth-quarter growth was confirmed at 2.7
percent by the Office for National Statistics on Thursday.
OIL PRICE HIT TO INVESTMENT
The ONS said the fall in business investment appeared linked
to the halving of global oil prices since June last year.
British finance minister George Osborne has said he might
provide tax breaks to help companies operating in the North Sea.
An industry group said this week that North Sea investment
could nearly halve between 2014 and 2016.
Economists say business investment might also be hit by
uncertainty over the outcome of the national elections in May.
The Bank of England forecasts that Britain's economy will
grow by 2.9 percent this year -- its fastest growth in nearly a
decade -- as the plunge in oil prices puts more money in the
pockets of consumers and businesses.
Yet growth in household spending, which accounts for almost
two thirds of Britain's economic expenditure, slowed to 0.5
percent in the October-December period.
The dominant services industry remained the economy's big
driver, rising 0.8 percent in the fourth quarter and 3.3 percent
in yearly terms, its strongest year-on-year growth since 2007.
Net trade contributed 0.6 percentage points to the economy's
quarterly growth rate, a rare encouraging sign for Britain's
attempts to rely less on domestic demand.
But Simon Wells, an HSBC economist, said a 3 percent rise in
the value of sterling so far this year could hurt exports, and
the lower fuel prices might spur consumers to buy more imports.
Britain's economy was 3.4 percent bigger than its previous
peak before the financial crisis and about 8 percent bigger than
at the time of the last election in May 2010.
