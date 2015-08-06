LONDON Aug 6 Bank of England Governor Mark
Carney was speaking on Thursday after the release of the latest
interest rate decision and inflation data.
Below are some of the comments:
INTEREST RATES AND STERLING
"There's no question the persistent strength of sterling is
having an influence on policy, and it's one of the factors, but
it has to persist. We will take it into account. But even taking
it into account, the strength of sterling, and even taking into
account the fiscal consolidation that were going to see over the
coming years and the weakness in global demand, we see robust
private sector growth here and consistent with that is a need to
begin to increase interest rates.
"Sterling hasn't taken away that requirement."
INFLATION
"The near-term outlook for inflation is muted, as I said,
and it wouldn't be surprising if we have another month or two of
negative inflation given the very substantial moves in oil
prices and the changes to some of the utility prices as well."
"In the committee's best collective judgement ... the
market curve does not deliver a sustainable return of inflation
to target, because there is an overshoot."
TIMING
"As the UK expansion progresses speculation about the
precise timing of the first move in bank rate is increasing.
This is understandable and it's another welcome sign of an
economy that is returning to normal.
"The likely timing of the first bank rate increase is
drawing closer. However the exact timing of the first move
cannot be predicted in advance. It will be the product of
economic developments and prospects. In short it will be data
dependent."
ON END OF YEAR RISE?
"I didn't say rates increase around the year. I said ...
that the decision around that comes into sharper relief."
STERLING
"There is substantial exchange rate pass through in our
inflation forecasts, it does do a fair bit of the work in terms
of ... keeping inflation down not just in the short term but
over the relevant policy horizon."
RECENT DATA
"There's a couple of potential interpretations of what has
happened. One would be that there are actually congestion
effects in the labour market. In other words, as the labour
market tightens, and we see that tightness in a number of ways,
... the movements may take times and you may get these sort of
blips that are there. We'll learn more about that over time.
"The other thing that does appear to be happening is we are
seeing, we may be seeing, this pick up in productivity that's
there, and that is very good news for the sustainability of the
recovery."
FALL IN INFLATION
"The most striking development in the UK over the past year
has been the fall in CPI inflation, which edged back down to
zero percent in June.
"Around three quarters of this deviation of inflation from
the two percent target reflect unusually low contributions from
energy, food and other imported goods prices. The remaining part
of the undershoot reflects the past weakness of domestic costs
growth in wages in particular."
GLOBAL GROWTH
"Despite steady global growth, UK exports will still be held
back by the strength of sterling. Risks to global growth are
judged to be skewed moderately to the downside, reflecting risk
to activity in the euro area and China. At home private domestic
demand is robust and expected to remain so."
PRODUCTIVITY
"I would say we are mildly encouraged to see the most recent
data, which does have a pickup in productivity. Now, I just want
to be clear what we have done with that, we haven't run to the
other side of the boat as a consequence of a few good reports.
We have taken about half of that improvement in productivity
into the forecasts."
QE
"We will continue to reinvest any maturing proceeds at least
until we get to raise interest rates. That's to provide clarity
to the markets. We further said that we will not sell any ... of
our gilts until we have raised interest rates to a level from
which we can materially cut them.
"These are decisions of monetary policy.
"We will want to coordinate those decisions as much as
possible with the debt management office because 375 billion of
gilts is a material amount. What's incumbent on us... is to work
through and then provide as much clarity as possible in advance
about that potential programme."
