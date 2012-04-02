* PMI at 10-month high, indicates 0.3 pct Q/Q growth-Markit
* Survey also shows rising price pressures
* Bank of England seen leaving policy unchanged this week
By Sven Egenter and Fiona Shaikh
LONDON, April 2 British manufacturing activity
expanded at its fastest pace in 10 months in March, driven by a
pick-up in new orders and increasing the chance that Britain's
economy grew in the first three months of 2012 and avoided a
recession.
Together with signs that a surge in firms' costs could fuel
inflationary pressures, the improvement in the sector is adding
to views that the Bank of England may shy away from another cash
injection to boost the fledgling recovery.
In another hint that the economy is back on track for
growth, financial service firms reported stronger business and
plans to hire new staff, a survey from the Confederation of
British Industry showed.
The Markit/CIPS Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index
(PMI) rose to 52.1 in March from an upwardly revised 51.5 in
February, confounding analysts' forecasts for a drop to 50.7 and
hitting the highest level since May 2011.
The index has been above the 50 level that separates
expansion from contraction since December.
The survey indicated manufacturing output growth of 0.3
percent in the first quarter of 2012, up from a 0.7 percent
decline in the last three months of 2011 which had contributed
to an overall contraction of the economy, Markit economist Rob
Dobson said.
"This is obviously nowhere near a strong pace, but it is at
least sufficient to prevent the sector from remaining a drag on
broader GDP growth," Dobson said. "Inflows of domestic and
export orders also showed some improvement in March, but
exporters are having to tap markets further afield as conditions
in the euro zone remain lethargic," he added.
Damaging spillover onto the British economy from the euro
zone debt crisis has been contained by a trillion euro cash
injection into financial firms by the bloc's central bank. Signs
of economic resilience in the United States and Asia have also
given hope to British firms.
Economists at Lloyds Bank said their own business survey
showed an "unmistakably positive" tone among companies.
And a survey from accountants Deloitte showed that chief
financial officers of major companies were much more optimistic
than three months ago, though many firms had scaled back plans
for investment compared to intentions given last year.
A sharp drop in business investment was the main drag on the
economy at the end of 2011, when the escalation of the euro zone
crisis lead many firms to put investment plans on ice.
STOCKPILES JUMP
Overall the surveys will reinforce expectations that the
Bank of England will hold off injecting more stimulus into the
economy once its 325 billion pound quantitative easing programme
is complete in May, especially if an equivalent survey of the
services sector, due on Wednesday, also shows a pick-up.
All 63 economists in a Reuters poll expect the BoE to leave
rates at a record low 0.5 percent at its monthly policy meeting
this week and keep its asset purchase target unchanged.
"There are some headwinds to growth in Q2, partly related to
the holiday but also to what's going on in gas production and
the run to buy petrol at the end of March," said BNP Paribas
analyst David Tinsley. "But that all aside, there seems to be
some underlying momentum in the economy."
Sterling rose to a 13-month high versus a trade-weighted
basket of currencies in the wake of the manufacturing
data.
Data showing that firms raised prices in response to higher
raw materials costs are likely to dismay some of the more
hawkish MPC members, who are concerned that inflation will not
fall as quickly as they had hoped due to a rise in oil prices.
The PMI input prices index was its highest since last
August, with manufacturers reporting higher prices for
electronic components, metals, oil, plastics and transport.
The pick-up in firms' cost pressures since the start of this
year was one of the steepest in the survey's 20-year history.
Moreover, firms passed on some of the higher costs, driving up
the output prices index to a six-month high, Markit said.
The survey also showed that manufacturers ramped up output
in response to rising demand from home and abroad.
The new orders index jumped in March to its highest in a
year. The increase in export orders reflected new business from
Africa, southeast Asia and Japan. That was tempered by some
firms reporting a decline in business from Europe.
Manufacturers' stockpiles rose at the fastest pace in the
survey's history, with the steepest gains booked in consumer
goods as some firms were rebuilding inventories and others were
hopeful that consumers would spend more this year, Dobson said.