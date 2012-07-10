* BoE's King says economy showing few signs of recovery
* UK manufacturing output beats expectations in May
* Output likely to drop in June due to extra holiday
* Trade deficit narrows in May on non-EU export rise
By Jonathan Cable and Sven Egenter
LONDON, July 10 Britain's economy shows few
signs of recovery, Bank of England Governor Mervyn King said, as
a boost to manufacturing and retail data from the Queen's
Diamond Jubilee celebrations failed to dispel fears of another
quarter of economic contraction.
Britain fell into its second recession in four years around
the turn of the year, and the central bank announced last week
another 50 billion pound cash injection to boost demand after
business surveys pointed to more weakness ahead.
The government is trying to support the economy with schemes
aimed at getting credit to companies flowing, but pressure is
mounting for money to be spent directly on infrastructure
projects despite its pledge to erase the huge budget deficit.
Manufacturers got a lift in May when a holiday was postponed
to June to mark Queen Elizabeth's 60 years on the throne, a move
which then boosted retail sales in June, but the country still
looks set for a third quarter of recession.
"The economy has basically been flat for two years and
doesn't show a great deal of signs of impending recovery," King
said in a BBC radio interview conducted late on
Monday.
The "black cloud" of uncertainty about the future of the
euro zone was keeping businesses from investing, King said.
He also repeated his view that investment banking and retail
banking should not take place under the same roof, and that
Britain suffered from a harmful lack of competition between its
major banks.
Think-tank NIESR said on Tuesday that Britain's economy
shrank 0.2 percent on the quarter, although it added that the
economy's underlying performance was probably better because the
extra holiday had distorted the numbers.
JUBILEE
British manufacturing output rose 1.2 percent in May,
smashing forecasts for no change, as an additional working day
due to the postponed public holiday allowed for more work, the
Office for National Statistics said on Tuesday.
However, a downward revision to previous months and the
extra holiday added to June leaves little chance that output
rose on the quarter.
"From the performance of the industrial sector in recent
quarters, it appears that the hoped for manufacturing-driven
recovery is not likely to materialise in the near term," said
Blerina Uruci at Barclays.
A wider reading of industrial output, which includes energy
production and mining, was 1.0 percent higher in May after a 0.4
percent drop in April. Output was down 0.3 percent in the three
months to May compared to the previous three months.
Economists in a Reuters poll taken last month predicted 0.1
percent growth in the second quarter, and tepid growth over the
coming year with only a modest bounce in the current quarter
from London's hosting of the Olympic Games.
While the extra holidays will drag on production in June
they pushed retail sales to rise at their fastest annual pace
since December, the British Retail Consortium said.
Sales rose 1.4 percent in value terms, but that was far
weaker than the 2.0 percent forecast by economists in a Reuters
poll as fears about the state of the economy and a wet end to
the month led shoppers to keep their hands in their pockets.
Bellwether British retailer Marks & Spencer posted
its worst underlying quarterly sales performance for three and a
half years on Tuesday after womenswear trade was ravaged by the
wettest April and June since records began.
DEFICIT DELIGHT
Sterling hit a 3-1/2 year high against the euro on Tuesday,
as the common currency wilts in the face of the ongoing debt
crisis, but Britain's trade deficit narrowed in May on what may
be a temporary rise in exports, a separate release showed.
"I am worried about the outlook for exports because sterling
has risen over the past year and that's going to be a challenge
and because of the state of euro area," King said in the BBC
interview.
The goods trade deficit shrank to 8.363 billion pounds in
May from 9.709 billion pounds in April, the ONS said. Economists
had forecast a deficit of 9.0 billion pounds.
"Much of the narrowing in the goods trade deficit came from
increased exports to non-EU countries," Rob Harbron from
consultancy CEBR said.
"While today's releases provides some good news for UK
exporters, risks remain to the outlook," he warned. "Global
growth is slowing, putting downward pressure on export
prospects, while underlying fragility in the production
industries is likely to remain."
The growth stifling crisis in Britain's main trading partner
is so far showing few signs of abating, threatening to implode
the common currency, and has wreaked havoc across the continent
and beyond.