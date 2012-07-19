* June UK retail sales disappoint, economy seen contracting
in Q2
* PM Cameron sees no end to austerity
* Kingfisher Q2 underlying sales fall 0.4 pct
* JJB Sports warns of funding shortfall, H1 sales down 8.7
pct
* Halfords CEO exits as Q1 sales fall 5.6 pct
By James Davey and Sven Egenter
LONDON, July 19 The economic impact of Britain's
sodden summer was laid bare on Thursday by dire news from major
retailers showing that torrential rain had hurt already weak
demand in an economy showing few signs of pulling out of
recession.
Shops selling everything from home-improvement items to
sportswear and goods for mothers and babies were hit.
Official retail data also indicated that celebrations to
mark Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee failed to provide the
much hyped and hoped-for boost to spending, raising the question
of whether the London Olympics will get the shop tills ringing.
Britain has not fully recovered from the 2008/2009 crisis
that has left many Britons' worse off and ripped a deep hole
into public finances. The economy fell into its second recession
in four years around the turn of the year.
Although inflation is easing and unemployment falling
ongoing government austerity measures and turmoil in the euro
zone are hurting Britons' morale and spending power.
Prime Minister David Cameron will have done little to lift
the mood when he said in a newspaper report that Britain's
programme of spending cuts could last until 2020.
"I can't see any time soon when ... the pressure will be
off," he said in an interview with the Daily Telegraph.
Daniel Ward, a 26-year-old glazier, walking near Liverpool
Street Station in central London, illustrated the British
consumer's state of mind.
"I've been spending less in the past few months because I
haven't got the money. I've got a mortgage and my girlfriend
just got made redundant so I haven't got any spare money," he
told Reuters.
The government remains under pressure to get growth going
despite taking steps to get credit to businesses flowing and to
boost infrastructure investment. The Bank of England may yet
pump more money into the economy.
The wettest April to June period since records began
exacerbated an already grim situation for retailers, hitting
sales of goods ranging from barbecues to bicycles to football
shirts.
The Office for National Statistics said retail sales rose by
just 0.1 percent on the month, well below economists' forecasts
for an 0.6 percent increase.
Between April and June, retail sales were down 0.7 percent,
the sharpest quarterly drop in over two years.
With household spending accounting for two thirds of UK
gross domestic product (GDP), the reluctance of consumers to
spend compounds fears about Britain's recovery with economists
now predicting another contraction in the second quarter.
"This release does not bode well for overall growth and
provides further evidence that GDP probably fell in the second
quarter," Nida Ali, economist at the Ernst & Young ITEM Club
said.
Britons' real incomes were still declining despite the
recent sharp drop in inflation as wages barely grew, she said.
SPENDING LESS
There was gloom across the retail sector.
Shares in Kingfisher, Europe's biggest home
improvement retailer, fell 1.5 percent after it said underlying
sales fell 0.4 percent in the 10 weeks to July 7, the bulk of
its fiscal second quarter.
That represented a pick-up from a first quarter fall of 4.8
percent, but reflected price cuts at its B&Q business in the UK
and Ireland to clear gardening stocks as well as other
promotions. That will hit B&Q's profit margins.
"The unprecedented wet weather across Northern Europe has
continued throughout our second quarter so far, clearly
impacting footfall and consumer demand for outdoor and seasonal
products," said chief executive Ian Cheshire.
Shares in sporting goods retailer JJB Sports tumbled
28 percent after the firm warned it was running into funding
problems again and was in talks with strategic partners.
JJB, which issued a profit warning last week on the back of
poor sales of Euro 2012 football shirts, also reported an 8.7
percent slump in first half underlying sales.
Halfords, the bicycles to car parts retailer, parted
company with its chief executive of four years, David Wild, as
it posted a 5.6 percent fall in underlying sales over its first
quarter to June 29.
Halfords warned on year profit as it expected underlying
sales to keep falling. Its shares, down 45 percent over the past
year, rose 8 percent on the back of Wild's exit.
Mother and baby products retailer Mothercare reported a 6.7
percent fall in underlying UK sales over its first quarter to
July 14, highlighting "challenging trading
conditions".
But some retailers are coping well, despite the weather.
Sports Direct, Britain's biggest sporting goods retailer,
posted a 17 percent rise in annual profit, while kitchen
supplier Howden Joinery reported an 8 percent rise in
half-year profit.
And for others the unseasonably cold and wet weather can
help.
John Lewis, Britain's biggest department store
group, has enjoyed stellar trading this summer as the deluge of
rain has driven footfall from the high street to the covered
shopping malls where its stores are often
located.