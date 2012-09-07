* Production rebounds from holiday-related drop
* Economists see economy leaving recession in Q3
* More central bank action still likely as recovery feeble
By Sven Egenter and Matt Falloon
LONDON, Sept 7 British industrial output grew at
its fastest pace in 25 years in July, making up all the ground
lost due to an extra public holiday in June and raising the
chances that the economy is crawling out of recession.
Separate data from Office for National Statistics showed
cost pressures for firms were rising again, a potential concern
for the Bank of England, which is hoping that falling inflation
will ease pressure on cash-strapped British consumers.
While the price and production data may raise doubts over
the need for further monetary stimulus from the central bank,
the economy's fragility and vulnerability to Europe's debt
crisis mean most economists still expect another dose of easing.
"On balance, we still think we'll get more quantitative
easing in November," said Investec economist Victoria Clarke.
"But if these figures continue through the rest of the
quarter, coupled with a broader rebound, that could start to
look a bit more debatable and it could make that November
meeting certainly more lively."
Britain's economy has still not fully recovered from a
2008-2009 slump. It slipped back into recession late last year
as the euro zone debt crisis hurt export demand and business
confidence, compounding the effects of the government's tough
austerity plans aimed at erasing a huge budget deficit.
The economy is likely to show some growth in the third
quarter thanks to the rebound in production and sales of tickets
for the London Olympics and Paralympics, which may add 0.2
percentage points to growth in the third quarter.
Manufacturing output jumped 3.2 percent in the month of July
after a drop of 2.9 percent in June, when an extra holiday to
mark Queen Elizabeth's 60 years on the throne hit output, the
Office for National Statistics said.
This was the strongest rise since July 2002 and above even
the most optimistic economists' forecast.
The wider reading of industrial output, which includes
energy production and mining, leapt 2.9 percent in July, the
biggest rise since February 1987.
Sterling and gilts were little moved by the data as the
European Central Bank's plan outlined on Thursday to buy Italian
and Spanish government debt has eroded the appeal of safe haven
assets such as British government bonds.
OLYMPIC BOOST
The ONS estimated ticket sales from the Olympics and
Paralympics would add about 580 million pounds in revenue, which
should lift growth in the third quarter and help drag the
economy out of recession after three quarters of falling output.
"My working assumption was a gain of about three quarters of
a percent (in third-quarter GDP) ... maybe I wasn't optimistic
enough," said Alan Clarke, economist at Scotiabank.
Business surveys have indicated a stabilisation of demand
for manufacturing products in August and service firms reported
improved business.
Most economists predict now that GDP will be lower this year
than in 2011, and many see only a sluggish recovery next year,
which keeps pressure on the government and BoE to boost growth.
On Thursday, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and
Development slashed its forecast for British growth this year to
-0.7 percent from 0.5 percent, and warned the outlook for all
major economies is darkening.
At its policy meeting on Thursday, the Bank of England stuck
with its current programme of buying 50 billion pounds' worth of
government bonds with newly created money until November.
A survey showed that Britons took a more benign view of the
inflation outlook, though their satisfaction with the central
bank hit a record low.
The government has launched a number of measures to get
credit flowing and boost infrastructure and house building, but
finance minister George Osborne has so far ruled out any easing
of his plan to tame the deficit.
A rise in construction orders in the second quarter by 0.2
percent, also published on Friday, indicated that the
construction sector, the main drag on the economy in the first
half of 2012, may be stabilising.
Annual factory gate inflation ticked up to 2.2 percent in
August, and rising oil costs drove firms' input costs up 2.0
percent on the month, taking the annual input price inflation to
1.4 percent, both above forecasts.
The government and the central bank have been hoping that
lower inflation will ease the pressure on households' budget and
allow consumers to spend more and support the faltering economy.