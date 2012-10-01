* UK manufacturing drops faster in Sept - PMI
* Consumer credit, mortgage lending fall in Aug
* Financial services firms report weaker business in Q3
By Olesya Dmitracova and Sven Egenter
LONDON, Oct 1 Lending to British consumers fell
in August and manufacturing activity shrank in September,
weighing on prospects of a sustainable economic recovery in the
coming months.
Many economists reckon Britain exited recession in the third
quarter, rebounding after an extra national holiday in the
previous quarter and helped by sales of tickets for the London
Olympics and Paralympics.
But Monday's figures highlighted the risk that the economy
may falter again.
Mortgage lending dropped by 276 million pounds last month,
Bank of England data showed - the sharpest decline since
December 2010 and wrongfooting economists, who had expected a
rise. Approvals numbered 47,665 against an expected 49,000.
A key measure of activity in the manufacturing sector, the
CIPS/Markit Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), fell to 48.4 in
September from August's upwardly revised 49.6, dipping further
below the 50 mark that separates growth from contraction.
"The main conclusion from what we've seen in recent months
is the underlying economy still looks fragile," said RBS
economist Ross Walker. "We're going to see a bounce in Q3 GDP,
but if we look towards 2013 the numbers are not particularly
encouraging."
The third quarter marked the first decline in business in
nine quarters for British financial firms, according to a survey
by the Confederation of British Industry and
PriceWaterhouseCoopers.
Sterling fell against the euro after the PMI data, which
reinforced views that the Bank of England will add more stimulus
once its current 50 billion pound round of government bond
purchases is completed in November.
The run of data also signalled a slow start for a BoE
scheme launched on Aug. 1 to revive lending to both homeowners
and businesses.
"(The) data suggest that the introduction of the Funding for
Lending Scheme (FLS) has not produced significant immediate
results in improving the growth or price of credit to households
and businesses," Citi economist Michael Saunders said.
However, the central bank said later on Monday that it would
be "unrealistic" to expect to see the benefit of the FLS in its
August credit data.
STILL RELUCTANT TO BORROW
Britain's economy has not fully recovered the output lost
during the 2008-2009 financial crisis and slipped back into
recession in late 2011. The government's austerity drive and the
euro zone debt crisis have been weighing on demand.
The PMI survey showed that manufacturers cut production for
the third month in a row and new export orders declined for the
sixth straight month in September, with demand from Asia and the
European Union weakening.
Parallel surveys for the euro zone showed Britain's largest
export market suffered an even steeper fall in activity,
pointing to a new recession. ID:nL9E8G1026]
The UK central bank and the government are hoping that
consumers will step in and spend more once lower inflation eases
the squeeze on their budgets.
Britons' expectations for inflation over the next 12 months
fell slightly to 2.7 percent in September from 2.8 percent in
August, a monthly survey by polling company YouGov showed.
But Monday's BoE data pointed to households' continued
reluctance to take on more debt.
Consumer credit fell by 134 million pounds in August, while
total lending dropped by 410 million pounds - the steepest
decline since July 2010.
The central bank's latest credit conditions survey showed
that banks want to make more mortgages available as a result of
the FLS.
But BoE data also showed effective interest rates rose in
August for new secured and unsecured consumer lending.