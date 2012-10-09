By David Milliken and Sven Egenter
LONDON Oct 9 British factory output dropped in
August and the country's trade deficit widened sharply, data
showed on Tuesday, dampening prospects for a sustained recovery
in the second half of 2012.
Manufacturing output dropped 1.1 percent in August after a
downwardly revised bounce of 3.1 percent in July, the Office for
National Statistics said. Economists had forecast a dip of 0.6
percent on the month.
Britain's goods trade deficit widened more than expected to
9.8 billion pounds, as exports fell and oil imports rose, and
its total trade deficit - which includes buoyant services
exports - rose to its second highest on record.
"Certainly it looks like the manufacturing sector is
struggling and being affected by the very weak euro area economy
and weak global backdrop," said Investec economist Victoria
Clarke.
Sterling fell to a fresh one-month low against the dollar on
Tuesday while UK share prices also declined.
Britain's economy has probably emerged from recession in the
third quarter, but a vigorous return to health still looks
elusive, keeping the pressure on the government and the central
bank to boost growth.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) slashed its forecasts
for Britain's economy, predicting a contraction of 0.4 percent
for this year and meagre growth for 2013.
CUTS
The country has not recovered the output lost during the
2008-2009 slump, and fell back into recession late last year.
Most economists think Britain achieved some growth in the
third quarter as production bounced back from the effect of an
extra public holiday in June, and ticket sales for the London
Olympics and Paralympics added to gross domestic product.
Industrial output, which includes energy production and
mining, fell 0.5 percent on the month in August, in line with
expectations, after a 2.8 percent rise in July.
In more positive sign for the wider economy, retailers
posted a solid rise in sales last month as Britons splashed out
on sturdy shoes and warm clothes, and another survey showed that
house prices fell at a slower rate.
But recent business surveys have shown a renewed weakening
in sentiment, increasing concerns of an economic relapse as
government spending cuts continue to hurt growth, and the euro
zone debt crisis is hitting exports and business morale.
A sharp worsening in Britain's net exports had been one of
the main drags on the economy in the second quarter, when output
shrank by 0.4 percent.
With the government's hands tied by its pledge to erase the
country's huge budget deficit over the coming five years, the
onus is on the Bank of England to stimulate the economy.
Finance minister George Osborne vowed on Monday not to waver
from his austerity plans, although the IMF said on Tuesday that
he may need to defer some spending cuts planned for next year if
the economy is much weaker than forecast. The IMF also said the
BoE may need to loosen policy further.
Most economists expect the central bank to extend its
quantitative easing purchases of government bonds once the
current 50 billion pound round is completed in November.