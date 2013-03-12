* UK manufacturing, industrial output fall sharply in Jan
* UK economy contracted in 3 months to Feb, says thinktank
* Pound hits 2-1/2 year low against the dollar
By Olesya Dmitracova and Christina Fincher
LONDON, March 12 British manufacturing output
fell in January at the fastest pace since June, reinforcing
fears that the economy has tipped into its third recession since
the 2008 financial crisis.
The decline in manufacturing, and downbeat GDP estimates
from a respected thinktank, will add to pressure on finance
minister George Osborne to come up with measures to revive
growth in his annual budget next week.
Britain's economy contracted in late 2012, endangering the
government's plans to bring its spending in line with its
earnings and contributing to the loss of the country's prized
triple-A credit rating.
If economic activity shrinks again this quarter - as looks
increasingly likely - Britain will be back in recession.
The National Institute of Economic and Social Research
(NIESR), which last month predicted that Britain would avoid a
triple-dip recession, said on Tuesday it was now a close call.
It estimated the economy shrank 0.1 percent in the three
months to February.
The pound fell to a 2-1/2 year low against the dollar and
British government bonds rallied after the weak manufacturing
data, which raised expectations for more bond buying from the
Bank of England to shore up the economy.
"This is the penultimate nail in the coffin in terms of
triple dip - it's pretty much game over now," said Alan Clarke,
economist at Scotiabank.
"Unless we have a stellar performance from the services
sector, we're almost certainly in a triple dip."
Manufacturing output dropped 1.5 percent on the month in
January, wiping out December's gain, the Office for National
Statistics said, compared to forecasts it would be flat. The
statistics office noted there were few reports of any disruption
from snowy weather at the end of January.
The wider reading of industrial output, which includes
energy production and mining, fell 1.2 percent, more than
erasing December's rise. The poor reading was partly due to a
shutdown of a North Sea oil field, called Schiehallion, which
typically accounts for 3-6 percent of Britain's oil production.
VOLATILE DATA
British exporters have been trying to reduce their exposure
to sluggish demand in Europe and sell more to emerging markets,
but data suggests the rebalancing will take time.
Weak industrial production was the main drag on Britain's
economy in the final three months of 2012, shaving 0.3
percentage point off quarterly growth and contributing to that
quarter's fall in GDP.
A purchasing managers' survey on the much bigger services
sector last week was more encouraging, showing the sector, which
accounts for around three quarters of British GDP, grew in
February at its fastest pace in five months.
However, British data has been volatile and manufacturing,
which accounts for 10 percent of GDP, is showing persistent
signs of weakness. A survey of purchasing managers revealed an
unexpected contraction in the manufacturing sector in February.
"The (economic) numbers have been relatively poor and it is
looking an increasingly close-run call as to whether the economy
contracts in the first quarter," NIESR economist Simon Kirby
said.