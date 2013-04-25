By David Milliken and William Schomberg
LONDON, April 25 Britain's economy dodged a
return to recession and grew faster than expected in the first
three months of this year, providing some political relief for a
government under fire over its austerity drive.
The Office for National Statistics said Britain's gross
domestic product rose 0.3 percent in the first quarter, well
above forecasts for a 0.1 percent rise.
The economy shrank 0.3 percent quarter-on-quarter in late
2012, so a second contraction would have put Britain into its
third recession in less than five years.
Year-on-year, the latest GDP reading was 0.6 percent higher,
the strongest rise since the end of 2011.
Finance minister George Osborne said Thursday's data was
encouraging and vowed to stay the course on fixing Britain's
budget problems.
"We all know there are no easy answers to problems built up
over many years, and I can't promise the road ahead will always
be smooth, but by continuing to confront our problems head on,
Britain is recovering and we are building an economy fit for the
future," he said in a statement.
Sterling hit its highest level in two months against the
dollar after the data and British government bond prices fell.
Britain's preliminary GDP figures are one of the first for a
major advanced economy, and based mostly on estimated data, but
it would be rare for a reading this high to be revised down into
negative territory.
The rise was driven by strong services sector growth and a
bounce-back in North Sea oil and gas output.
Politically, a slip back into recession would have been
difficult for the government in general and Osborne in
particular, coming just days after ratings agency Fitch stripped
Britain of its top-notch credit rating.
Osborne is sticking to his commitment to eliminate Britain's
underlying budget deficit in five years, betting that growth
will pick up in time for a national election in May 2015 despite
sluggish expansion forecast to be just 0.6 percent this year.
But the International Monetary Fund - previously supportive
of Britain's approach to deficit reduction - thinks some cuts
may need to be deferred given the weakness in demand.
An IMF mission visits Britain next month for an assessment
of the country's economy that could include recommendations for
a change of course.
The stronger-than-expected reading may help Osborne when he
tries to convince the IMF that Britain's economy is on track for
recovery, and that he is right to stick with his current plans.
PITFALLS AHEAD
Analysts warn of a broader problem of stagnation that has
led some to warn that Britain risks a Japanese-style 'lost
decade of near-zero growth.
Britain's GDP remains 2.6 percent below its peak in the
first quarter of 2008 and even with Thursday's data, has
stagnated for the past 18 months.
Rob Wood, an economist at Berenberg Bank, said a recovery
appeared to be on the horizon but pitfalls lay ahead.
"The economy seems to have done a little better than the
main surveys suggested but it is hardly a picture of rude health
right now," he said. "We suspect there will be another couple of
disappointing quarters to get through before the UK can see a
return to sustainable growth."
Britain has been much slower to recover from the financial
crisis than most other big economies. Weak demand from a
recession-hit euro zone, a drag from the government's
deficit-reduction measures and high inflation eating into meagre
wage rises are all to blame.
Furthermore, the global economy is weakening and there are
signs of slowing growth in the United States and China.
Britain's government and the Bank of England are making some
efforts to boost growth without requiring more public spending,
including seeking to expand bank lending .
The first-quarter rise in output was driven by a broad-based
increase in services output, building on a strong January, with
the motor trade particularly strong.
Industrial output was lifted by the biggest rise in the
mining and quarrying sector since 2002, as some North Sea oil
and gas fields came back on line after lengthy maintenance that
depressed output in 2012.