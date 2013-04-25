By David Milliken and William Schomberg
LONDON, April 25 Britain skirted a "triple dip"
recession by growing faster than expected in the first three
months of the year, providing some cover for a government under
fire over its austerity drive.
The Office for National Statistics said on Thursday that
Britain's gross domestic product rose 0.3 percent in the first
quarter, above forecasts for a 0.1 percent rise.
It shrank 0.3 percent quarter-on-quarter in late 2012, and
another quarterly contraction would have put Britain into its
third recession in less than five years.
The data will have come as relief to Prime Minister David
Cameron's coalition government. It is banking on an economic
upturn before the next general election but has been accused by
critics of stifling growth with too much budget cutting.
The International Monetary Fund - previously supportive of
Britain's approach to deficit reduction - has also suggested
some cuts may need to be deferred given the weakness in demand.
Thursday's data was also released just days after ratings
agency Fitch stripped Britain of its top-notch credit status.
Finance minister George Osborne said the GDP data was
encouraging and showed his strategy was working. He promised to
stay the course on fixing Britain's budget problems.
"We all know there are no easy answers to problems built up
over many years, and I can't promise the road ahead will always
be smooth, but by continuing to confront our problems head on,
Britain is recovering and we are building an economy fit for the
future," he said in a statement.
The opposition Labour Party said the figures were
"lacklustre" and showed the economy had only got back to where
it was six months ago.
"David Cameron and George Osborne have now given us the
slowest recovery for over 100 years," Ed Balls, Labour's
economics spokesman, said in a statement, a complaint amplified
in a new party political poster.
Sterling hit its highest level in two months against the
dollar after the data and British government bond prices fell.
Britain's preliminary GDP figures are one of the first for a
major advanced economy, and based mostly on estimated data. But
it would be rare for a reading this high to be revised down into
negative territory.
Year-on-year, the latest GDP reading was 0.6 percent higher,
very low, but still the strongest rise since the end of 2011.
PITFALLS AHEAD
Nick Clegg, the deputy prime minister in the coalition
government, said it was too early to declare an end to the
country's economic crisis.
"I don't want anyone to think somehow we're out of the woods
yet," he told a London radio station.
Osborne is sticking to his commitment to eliminate Britain's
underlying budget deficit in five years. The
stronger-than-expected GDP reading may help him when he tries to
convince visiting economists from the IMF next month that
Britain's economy is on track for recovery.
Analysts, however, warn of a broader problem of stagnation
that has led some to warn that Britain risks a Japanese-style
'lost decade of near-zero growth.
Britain's GDP remains 2.6 percent below its peak in the
first quarter of 2008 and even with Thursday's data, has
stagnated for the past 18 months.
Rob Wood, an economist at Berenberg Bank, said a recovery
appeared to be on the horizon but pitfalls lay ahead.
"The economy seems to have done a little better than the
main surveys suggested but it is hardly a picture of rude health
right now," he said. "We suspect there will be another couple of
disappointing quarters to get through before the UK can see a
return to sustainable growth."
The first-quarter rise in output was driven by a broad-based
increase in services output, building on a strong January, with
the motor trade particularly strong.
Industrial output was lifted by the biggest rise in the
mining and quarrying sector since 2002, as some North Sea oil
and gas fields came back on line after lengthy maintenance that
depressed output in 2012.