LONDON Dec 23 Spending by households drove
Britain's economic recovery once again in the third quarter
despite a slight fall in disposable incomes and weaker business
investment growth than previously reported, official data showed
on Tuesday.
The economy grew by 0.7 percent in the July-September period
from the second quarter, in line with a previous estimate and
slowing only a bit from a revised 0.8 percent between April and
June.
In annual terms, growth was revised down to 2.6 percent from
a previous reading of 3.0 percent, hurt by lower business and
government investment and higher imports than thought in an
earlier estimate. Household spending rose 0.9 percent from the
April-June period, picking up speed from the second quarter, and
was the main driver of growth.
The data showed consumers dug into their savings. Household
disposable income, after tax and inflation, fell 0.1 percent on
the quarter and was up only 1.0 percent on the year, reflecting
weak pay growth that has raised questions about the durability
of the economic recovery.
Weak earnings have also put the issue of living standards at
the centre of campaigning for Britain's national elections in
May.
Business investment, which is considered crucial to ensure
the economy continues to grow, fell 1.4 percent from the second
quarter and was up 5.2 percent compared with a year earlier, the
Office for National Statistics said.
Both readings were weaker than the previous estimate for the
third quarter. Britain's economy struggled to grow in the years
after the financial crisis and, despite a strong recovery since
early 2013, it remains only 2.9 percent larger than its
pre-crisis peak.
The ONS had said previously that the economy was 3.4 percent
bigger than its previous peak but adjusted the figure to reflect
revisions to economic growth. The ONS also released
third-quarter current account data, which showed that Britain's
deficit with the rest of the world rose to 27.0 billion pounds,
equivalent to 6.0 percent of GDP, matching the biggest deficit
on record.
