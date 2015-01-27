* UK GDP grows 2.6 pct in 2014, up 0.5 pct in Q4 - ONS
* Figures offer mixed news in run-up to May election
* ONS says too early to say if growth losing momentum
* Sterling weakens as Q4 growth falls short of forecasts
By David Milliken and William Schomberg
LONDON, Jan 27 Britain's economic growth slowed
more than expected in the final three months of last year, but
with annual growth still at its fastest since 2007 the data gave
ammunition to both sides of the political divide heading into
May's election.
Tuesday's data showed some loss of momentum. Growth in the
third quarter fell to 0.5 percent from 0.7 percent in the third,
slower than the 0.6 percent growth most private-sector
economists had expected in a Reuters poll.
But for the year as a whole, the economy grew by 2.6
percent, the Office for National Statistics said, up from 1.7
percent in 2013 and putting it on track to have been the world's
fastest-growing major advanced economy last year.
While most countries have not yet reported 2014 growth data,
Britain's is ahead of International Monetary Fund estimates for
other big developed nations, a fillip for British Prime Minister
David Cameron who faces a national election on May 7.
"The recovery is on track and our plan is protecting Britain
from the economic storm -- now is not the time to abandon that
plan and return Britain to economic chaos," finance minister
George Osborne said after the data.
Sterling weakened against the dollar and the euro as the
data reinforced views that the Bank of England is unlikely to
raise interest rates this year while wage growth stays weak.
It is also unclear whether 2014's growth marks a temporary
high point as the economy finally started to rebound strongly
after years of sub-par growth following the financial crisis.
The IMF forecasts growth in Britain of 2.7 percent in 2015.
Economists polled by Reuters predict a slowdown to 2.4 percent.
"TOO EARLY" TO CALL IT A SLOWDOWN
ONS Chief Economist Joe Grice said it was "too early to say"
if this slowdown would persist.
"The dominant services sector remains buoyant while the
contraction has taken place in industries like construction,
mining and energy supply, which can be erratic," he said.
Services output grew by 0.8 percent on the quarter, the same
as in the third quarter. But overall GDP growth was held back by
the biggest quarterly falls in construction and industrial
output since 2012.
"The main disappointment with growth in the fourth quarter
was that it looks unbalanced," said IHS Global Insight economist
Howard Archer."
Weaker gas and electricity and generation dragged on
industrial output -- possibly linked to slightly warmer than
usual weather over some of the quarter.
The retail sector drove services growth, a reminder of how
Britain's recovery remains reliant on consumers.
This was reinforced by December data from the British
Bankers' Association which showed unsecured lending to consumers
grew at its fastest annual rate in six years.
In the immediate future there will be further support to
household demand from the sharp drop in oil prices.
However, economists are concerned that investment may suffer
from uncertainty about May's possibly inconclusive election.
Britain's economy is now 3.4 percent larger than its peak
before the financial crisis, and about 8 percent bigger than
when Cameron's Conservative-led coalition won power in May 2010.
Much of this has been driven by a higher population and
output per head is still below pre-crisis levels.
Wages are only now starting to grow faster than inflation,
prompting the opposition Labour party to continue to focus on a
"cost of living crisis" in the run-up to the election.
