* UK economic growth slowest in over 2 years
* Data puts economy back in election spotlight
* Osborne says data shows recovery not in the bag
* Services sector weighs on GDP
* GRAPHIC - link.reuters.com/cub87s
(Adds Labour comment and economist, details from GDP release)
By William Schomberg and David Milliken
LONDON, April 28 Britain's economy slowed
sharply in the first three months of 2015, a setback for Prime
Minister David Cameron who has staked his campaign for
re-election next week on the strength of the recovery.
Gross domestic product grew by 0.3 percent in the
January-March period, the slowest quarterly rate since the end
of 2012 when there were fears Britain was heading into
recession.
Economists said the weakness was likely to be a blip, with
the economy still on course for another strong year of growth.
But coming just nine days before what looks like being the
closest national election in a generation, the numbers put
Cameron's Conservatives on the back foot.
Finance minister George Osborne said the recovery could not
be taken for granted and urged voters to stick with the
Conservative Party.
"The future of our economy is on the ballot paper at this
election," he said. "With rising instability abroad, now is the
worst possible time to vote for instability at home."
But the opposition Labour Party seized on the data to
challenge the Conservatives' claim to be trustworthy guardians
of the economy.
"While the Tories have spent months patting themselves on
the back, these figures show they have not fixed the economy,"
Labour's would-be finance minister Ed Balls said.
Labour has focused on what it calls a cost-of-living crisis.
Wages have failed to keep pace with inflation throughout most of
Cameron's five-year premiership.
Conservative campaigning has been dominated by references to
the success of the government's "long-term economic plan" and on
having another term in office to finish fixing Britain's public
finances.
An opinion poll on Tuesday gave the Conservatives a one
percentage-point lead over Labour, the latest in a string of
polls pointing to deadlock in the campaign.
The preliminary reading of GDP is largely an estimate and
the figures are often revised. The chief economist at the Office
for National Statistics, Joe Grice, warned against reading too
much into the data.
But the growth rate was half that of the last three months
of 2014 and below the median forecast for only a marginal
slowdown to 0.5 percent in a Reuters poll of economists.
British government bond prices rose and the pound briefly
weakened against the dollar.
SERVICES SLOWDOWN
Britain's economy was 2.4 percent bigger than it was in the
first quarter of last year, the ONS said. The Reuters poll had
forecast annual growth of 2.6 percent.
The ONS said quarterly growth in Britain's dominant services
sector slowed to 0.5 percent from 0.9 percent in the previous
three-month period. Industrial output shrank slightly and
construction contracted by 1.6 percent.
Strong private-sector surveys of business had led most
economists to predict only a moderate slowdown.
Adam Ludlow, a senior consultant with polling firm ComRes,
said on Monday that a very weak GDP reading would raise
questions about the core message of the Conservatives.
He said a bad set of balance of payments announced just
before an election in 1970 was seen as a big factor in the shock
defeat of Labour's prime minister at the time, Harold Wilson.
"However, it could also raise the importance of the economy
in voters' minds, above other things like the health service,
and that could play into the Conservatives' hands," Ludlow said.
Britain's economy is now 4.0 percent larger than its peak
before the financial crisis, and 8.4 percent bigger than when
Cameron's Conservative-led coalition came to power in May 2010.
The weak first-quarter growth contrasts with an upbeat tone
from the Bank of England at its latest monetary policy meeting,
and most economists expect the economy to keep its momentum in
2015 after last year's growth of 2.8 percent.
"We think underlying growth in the economy is significantly
stronger than in today's data," said Kevin Daly, an economist at
Goldman Sachs and one of only two forecasters in the Reuters
poll to predict the data correctly.
"We would anticipate over time that the weak ONS data is
likely to be revised higher into line with the stronger activity
implied by business surveys and other activity indicators."
But some economists have said an inconclusive outcome of
next week's elections could hurt confidence and slow investment.
(Additional reporting by Andy Bruce; Writing by William
Schomberg Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)