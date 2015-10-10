LONDON Oct 10 Calls for central banks in
advanced economies to raise interest rates to discourage
investors building up leverage in emerging market assets could
be misguided, a deputy governor of the Bank of England said on
Saturday.
Speaking at a panel at the International Monetary Fund
conference in Lima, she said it was preferable to use
macroprudential tools rather than monetary policy when targeting
global financial risks.
"The risk inherent in this build up of leverage (in emerging
markets) has motivated calls for a normalisation of advanced
economy monetary policy sooner rather than later," said Minouche
Shafik, who was a deputy managing director at the IMF before
joining the BoE last year.
"But tightening advanced economy monetary policy solely to
discourage further borrowing could make the job of getting
inflation back to target more difficult."
Investors have piled into higher-yielding emerging market
assets in recent years, as they sought higher returns against
the backdrop of record low interest rates in major economies.
There are concerns that when major central banks begin
raising borrowing costs, capital may flee emerging markets which
are already struggling amid concerns about a Chinese economic
slowdown.
(Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa, editing by David Evans)