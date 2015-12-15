(Refiles to include missing word in lead)
LONDON Dec 15 Britain's first rate hike in
nearly a decade should have little impact on spending as
households are better placed to cope with higher borrowing costs
than last year, a survey commissioned by the Bank of England
showed on Tuesday.
British households' debt represents a hefty 135 percent of
their income, making them potentially sensitive to a rise in
interest rates, which financial markets pencil in for late 2016
or early 2017.
But the survey does not foresee an "unusually large effect
on household spending".
It estimates a 1 percentage point rise in interest rates
could reduce aggregate spending by around 0.5 percent as
borrowers reduce spending by more than savers increase it.
Households have been able to reduce their debts as a share
of income in recent years, helped in part by historically low
interest rates. The BoE has kept its benchmark rate at a record
low of 0.5 percent since 2009.
"Modest improvements in balance sheet positions imply that
households are in a slightly better position to cope with an
increase in interest rates than they were a year ago," the
survey of around 6,000 British households conducted by NMG
Consulting said.
The survey results also suggest that government spending
cuts would continue to weigh on household spending.
(Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa, editing by David Milliken)