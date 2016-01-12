* UK economy looks to have recorded soft end to 2015
* Mild weather reduces electricity and gas consumption
* Retailers report "disappointing" Christmas sales
* Manufacturing contracts for a second month in a row
* J.P. Morgan pushes back BoE rate hike bet to Q4 2016
By Andy Bruce and David Milliken
LONDON, Jan 12 British industrial output
suffered its sharpest fall in almost two years in November and
retail spending disappointed over Christmas, denting hopes that
the economy bounced back from a mid-year slowdown at the end of
2015.
Sterling fell to a 5-1/2-year low against the dollar after
industrial production dropped unexpectedly as unusually mild
weather curbed demand for heating gas and factory output
contracted for a second month in a row.
The 0.7 percent month-on-month fall in production was the
steepest since January 2013, official statisticians said.
Britain has been one of the fastest-growing big advanced
economies in the world for the last couple of years. But it has
relied heavily on domestically focused services and consumer
spending for growth, frustrating hopes for a better-balanced
recovery.
Adding to a sense that the economy might struggle to exceed
the tepid 0.4 percent expansion seen in the third quarter of
2015, retail spending over the crucial Christmas period was
"disappointing", the British Retail Consortium said.
J.P. Morgan said it now expects the Bank of England's
Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to wait until the final months
of the year before hiking interest rates from record-low levels.
"This ... report is the straw that breaks the camel's back,"
J.P. Morgan economist Malcolm Barr said. "Recent disappointment
in the pay data and the drop in oil prices had already put our
call for the MPC to raise rates in May at risk."
The BoE will publish its first monetary policy decision of
the year on Thursday. Economists do no expect any change to the
8-1 majority of policymakers who want to keep rates on hold.
Compared with a year ago, industrial output was up 0.9
percent, the weakest annual growth since July, while
manufacturing output was 1.2 percent lower than November 2014.
The Office for National Statistics said industrial
production would have to rise 0.5 percent on the month in
December to prevent the sector exerting a drag on economic
growth in the fourth quarter.
December's weather was as unseasonably mild as in November,
when electricity and gas consumption sank 2.1 percent on a
seasonally adjusted basis, the biggest monthly drop since April.
Separately, British retail spending over the Christmas
holidays recorded its weakest quarterly growth in more than a
year as stores competed to offer discounts, the BRC said.
Retail spending rose by 0.9 percent in the three months to
December compared with a year earlier, the slowest calendar
quarter of growth since the third quarter of 2014.
Price-cutting by retailers and low oil prices are likely to
drag further on inflation, which has been stuck in a narrow
range of between plus and minus 0.1 percent since February,
Data from market researcher Kantar Worldpanel also showed no
Christmas uplift for the British grocery market, with
Sainsbury's the only one of the four major firms to
grow sales.
Instead, Britons seem to be spending more on eating and
drinking outside the home. The hospitality sector led growth in
consumer spending in December, according to from payment card
provider Visa Europe, whose upbeat figures on Monday contrasted
with a more downbeat message from other parts of the economy.
