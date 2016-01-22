* Discounts, weather drive first retail spending drop since
2009
* Full-year sales volume growth strongest since 2004
* Stronger taxes push Dec public borrowing far below
forecast
* Full-year deficit reduction goal still looks a challenge
(Adds detail from releases, economists' reaction)
By David Milliken and Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, Jan 22 British consumers reined in their
Christmas spending by the biggest amount in over six years but
there was more cheer for finance minister George Osborne after
government borrowing dropped sharply, official data showed on
Friday.
The retail numbers added to signs that Britain's economy
slowed late last year, and Osborne will still struggle to meet
his budget goals for the tax year which ends in March.
British consumers have been a big driver of the economy at a
time of weak external demand, but Friday's data raise questions
about whether they will sustain expansion as wage growth slows.
Reflecting discounting and mild weather which hurt clothing
sales, the value of retail sales in December was 1.0 percent
below spending a year earlier, the first fall since May 2009.
The figures broadly tally with the message big retailers,
whose industry body, the British Retail Consortium, gave earlier
this month that Christmas sales had been disappointing.
Some clothing retailers, notably market leader Marks &
Spencer and Next, posted disappointing updates,
partly blaming the weather although supermarkets generally did
better than expected in the holiday period.
Clothing sales were down more than 4 percent on the year in
December, the biggest drop since April 2012, the Office for
National Statistics said.
For the fourth quarter as a whole, however, growth in sales
volumes picked up to a one-year high of 1.1 percent, suggesting
consumer spending will support broader fourth-quarter economic
data due next week at a time when other sectors are fading.
Sales volume growth in 2015 overall was the fastest in 11
years, but analysts expect it to slow in 2016.
"The recovery in spending will lose some momentum as job
growth fades from recent stellar rates, inflation strengthens
and the fiscal squeeze intensifies," Samuel Tombs, chief UK
economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said.
FISCAL PRESSURE
Osborne will need to tighten the fiscal screws before the
tax year ends in March if he is to meet his goal of cutting the
budget deficit to 73.5 billion pounds ($105.2 billion), or 3.9
percent of GDP.
Data on Friday showed public borrowing in the first nine
months of the tax year had already exceeded the target, reaching
74.2 billion pounds -- though this still represented the lowest
total since 2007, before the financial crisis.
January typically brings a large budget surplus as annual
income tax payments fall due, and December's borrowing of 7.5
billion pounds was much less than forecast, down sharply from
11.7 billon in December 2014 and the lowest since 2006.
Stronger tax receipts helped break two months of budget
disappointments in October and November, as did a rare
year-on-year fall in the cash amount of government spending.
"The fall in borrowing in December should afford the
chancellor a slightly more comfortable night's sleep over the
weekend," Sam Alderson, an economist at consultancy CEBR, said.
But he said Osborne still looks likely to miss his borrowing
target. Britain's budget watchdog said the government needed to
run a 5.5 billion-pound surplus over the next three months,
compared with a 4 billion-pound deficit over the same period
last year.
The Office for Budget Responsibility said higher income tax
receipts and property transactions taxes would probably pick up
in the final few months of the year, but that "considerable
uncertainty nonetheless remains".
Osborne warned earlier this month that Britain faced a
"cocktail of risks" from abroad, and said again on Friday that
it was essential to stick with the deficit-reduction plan that
has been his political lodestone since taking office in 2010.
($1 = 0.6984 pounds)
(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Toby Chopra)