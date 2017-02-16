LONDON Feb 16 British household spending barely
rose in the year to the end of March 2016 and was around 5
percent below the level before the financial crisis, an official
survey showed on Thursday, suggesting a much more muted picture
than previous data.
The figures, though from early last year, may revive the
debate about living standards in Britain, nearly 10 years on
from the start of the financial crisis. They come when inflation
is beginning to pick up sharply following the June 2016 vote to
leave the Euroepan Union.
The average household spent 529 pounds ($662) a week,
excluding mortgage interest payments, a marginal rise in
inflation-adjusted terms from 527 pounds in 2014/15 and below a
peak of 555 pounds 10 years earlier, the Office for National
Statistics said on Thursday.
By contrast, official data used to calculate British gross
domestic product has shown household spending growing by 2.7
percent in real terms in the same period - and then maintaining
that pace through the rest of 2016.
Consumer spending has driven Britain's economy since June's
vote to leave the European Union, and Bank of England Governor
Mark Carney has expressed doubts about whether this will persist
as inflation looks set to rise faster than wages.
Thursday's annual "family spending" survey from the ONS may
raise questions about the true strength of Britain's recovery
from the global financial crisis.
The survey is calculated differently to the household
spending data used in GDP figures. It relies on households
filling out diaries listing their weekly spending - leading to
known issues such as under-reporting of the amount spent on
alcohol for home consumption compared with the volume of alcohol
sold by retailers.
Last year the average household said it spent 8 pounds a
week on alcohol to consume at home - roughly the price of two
cheap bottles of wine.
Inflation adjustments also differ between the GDP data and
the family spending survey, as does the treatment of purchases
such as second-hand cars.
Thursday's report showed spending on housing, clothing,
communication and recreation and culture were all above
pre-financial crisis levels. Spending on food, restaurants,
transport and alcohol and tobacco were down - the last category
reflecting the fall in the number of smokers over 10 years.
($1 = 0.7996 pounds)
(Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)