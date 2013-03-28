LONDON, March 28 Britain's services sector grew in
January at its strongest pace in five months, official data
showed on Thursday, potentially easing concerns that the economy
is back in recession.
The Office for National Statistics said service output rose
0.3 percent in January from December, its best performance since
August.
On a year-on-year basis, output was up 0.8 percent, the ONS
said in a statement.
The data, which feeds into the ONS' calculation of gross
domestic product, offers an early glimpse of how the biggest
sector of Britain's economy fared in the first quarter.
Previously released data has shown manufacturing output fell
in January at the fastest pace since June, heightening fears
that the economy made a weak start to the year.
Britain's economy contracted in the last quarter of 2012 and
may be in its third recession in less than five years.
Services make up more than three quarters of British GDP and
economists were awaiting Thursday's index to get a better sense
of whether the country would escape a new recession.
Helping services in January was activity in the transport,
storage and communications sector as well as in business
services and finance.
Cold weather and snowfall in the month held back trade at
some smaller retailers and at pubs and bars, an ONS official
said.
A separate survey of Britain's services industry released
earlier this month - the Markit/CIPS Purchasing Managers' Index
(PMI) - showed that the sector grew at its fastest pace in five
months in February.
The ONS said on Thursday that in the three months to the end
of January, services output was down 0.2 percent compared with
the three months to the end of October when the London Olympics
helped the economy. It was the weakest performance under that
measure since June.
Separately, the statistics office reported that productivity
across all sectors of the economy, as measured by output per
hour, fell 0.5 percent in the fourth quarter compared with the
third quarter.
Unit wage costs rose 0.5 percent in the October-December
period compared with the previous three months.