LONDON, July 21 British government borrowing in
June fell by less than expected but was its lowest for that
month in seven years, the latest sign that the turnaround in the
country's economy is helping the public finances.
Britain's headline public borrowing fell to 9.4 billion
pounds in June from 10.2 billion pounds a year earlier, compared
with economists' forecasts of an 8.5 billion pound deficit, the
Office for National Statistics said on Tuesday.
For the first three months of the 2015/16 tax year, public
sector net borrowing was 25.1 billion pounds, down nearly 20
percent compared with the April-June period of last year and its
lowest for the same period since the 2008/09 financial year.
The ONS said that income tax receipts in June rose by 0.3
billion pounds to 11.5 billion pounds, the highest level since
records began in 1997.
Corporation tax was up nearly 14 percent at 1.7 billion
pounds, also the highest amount on record.
British finance minister George Osborne said earlier this
month that he was aiming to bring down the budget deficit in the
current financial year to 69.5 billion pounds, or 3.7 percent of
economic output, lower than his previous target.
In the 2014/15 financial year, the deficit stood at 4.9
percent of gross domestic product, half its level in 2010 when
Osborne's Conservative Party first took power but still bigger
than the hole in the finances of most other advanced economies.
Osborne also used his post-election budget to set himself
less challenging targets for the three years after the current
financial year and he pushed back the date when Britain is
scheduled to wipe out the deficit altogether until 2019/20.
Public sector net debt, excluding state-controlled banks,
totalled 1.513 trillion pounds in June equivalent to 81.5
percent of GDP, the second highest ratio on record.
The figure included the addition of 100 million pounds in
debt relating to a revision of debt levels at Network Rail, a
railway company.
Osborne is aiming to start bringing the ratio down in the
2015/16 financial year after it rose sharply following the
financial crisis.
(Reporting by William Schomberg and Estelle Shirbon.)