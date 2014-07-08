* UK factory output shows biggest fall since Jan 2013
* Decline follows unexpected slump in German production
* Official data contrast with robust private-sector surveys
* Economist says May figures may be an "aberration"
By David Milliken and William Schomberg
LONDON, July 8 British factory output suffered
an unexpected slump in May, echoing a similar decline in German
industrial production, according to official data on Tuesday
that raises questions about the pace of the country's recovery.
Factory output dropped by 1.3 percent in May, its biggest
fall since January 2013 and in sharp contrast to economists'
forecasts for a solid 0.4 percent increase, the Office for
National Statistics (ONS) said.
The decline comes after the sector recorded its strongest
growth in nearly four years in the three months to April, and
goes against the grain of robust private-sector surveys and a
run of more positive surprises from British data.
The Bank of England forecast in May that Britain's red-hot
economic growth would start to slow in the second half of this
year, though more recently Governor Mark Carney said he had seen
little sign that this was about to happen.
Sterling weakened and government bond prices extended gains
on the news, on bets that this could slightly reduce the chance
of a first Bank of England rate rise this year. But economists
said it was too soon to draw big conclusions.
"Given the strength of the business surveys, I would really
view this an aberration," said Societe Generale economist Brian
Hilliard. He expected a sharp reversal in the data next month
and was not changing his forecast for second-quarter growth.
The ONS had no specific explanation for the decline, beyond
saying that it occurred across a swathe of manufacturing
sectors, and also in the water and sewerage industries, which
feed into the broader industrial output measure.
On the year, factory output was up 3.7 percent in May,
slowing from a 4.3 percent increase in April.
Industrial output - which makes up 15 percent of the economy
- dropped by 0.7 percent on the month, its biggest fall since
August 2013, causing annual growth to slow to 2.3 percent.
The oil and gas sector, a source of volatility in industrial
output, rose by 0.9 percent in May after some offshore
production restarted. Output dropped by 2.2 percent in April.
MOMENTUM SLOWING?
Britain's robust economic recovery had previously shown
increasing signs of spreading beyond housing and consumer-facing
sectors, with the biggest rise in business investment in two
years during the first three months of this year.
The BoE has said it wants to be sure growth is on a firm
basis before it raises interest rates from their record-low 0.5
percent, something most economists think will happen late this
year or early in 2015.
Tuesday's figures tally with an unexpected slump in German
industrial output on Monday - though that was in large part due
to an unusual timing of German public holidays which caused some
factories to suspend production.
The ONS data contrasts with other readings of British
manufacturing. Last week's Markit survey of factory purchasing
managers pointed to strong future expansion, with the fastest
growth in activity for seven months in June.
The Confederation of British Industry has also reported
strong orders.
Earlier on Tuesday, a survey from the British Chambers of
Commerce for the second quarter showed that manufacturers and
construction firms reported the strongest domestic sales growth
since the survey began in 1989.
However the BCC said other measures for exports and
investment eased after a very strong start to the year.
Manufacturing has further to go to catch up on the deep
slump after the 2008 financial crisis. Factory output is 7.2
percent below its peak, while services sector output is already
well above where it was before the crisis.
