LONDON Dec 22 Expectations in Britain for
inflation in the year ahead have fallen to their lowest level in
almost six years, a survey showed on Monday.
The monthly Citi/Yougov survey found year-ahead inflation
expectations fell to 1.5 percent in December from 1.8 percent in
November, touching their lowest level since February 2009.
Expectations for inflation over the next five to 10 years
fell to 2.7 percent from 2.8 percent last month, the lowest
level since the survey began in 2005.
"As in recent months, expectations of deflation are not
widespread," Citi economist Michael Saunders said, adding the
survey would be welcome news for policymakers at the Bank of
England which has signalled no interest rate hike until well
into 2015.
"The low level of household inflation expectations is likely
to make people more optimistic about their real income
prospects, without the damaging effects that might occur if
expectations of sustained deflation were to gain hold."
Britain's consumer price index rose by an annual 1.0 percent
in November, its lowest level in more than 12 years.
(Reporting by Liisa Tuhkanen; editing by William Schomberg)