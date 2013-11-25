(Adds background)
LONDON Nov 25 Former Bank of England governor
Robin Leigh-Pemberton, who was in charge of the central bank
during the Black Wednesday sterling crisis more than 20 years
ago, has died aged 86, the BoE said on Monday.
Leigh-Pemberton was governor of the Bank from 1983 to 1993.
He previously served as chairman of National Westminster Bank
and of several industrial companies.
After sterling was forced out of the Exchange Rate Mechanism
in 1992, Leigh-Pemberton argued in favour of BoE independence
from the government, something the central bank was granted five
years later.
As well as the sterling crisis, Leigh-Pemberton had to deal
with the discovery of fraud at the Bank of Credit and Commerce
International which was under the BoE's supervision.
In 1991 he invited Mervyn King to join the BoE as its chief
economist. King went on to serve as governor between 2003 and
earlier this year.
"A tall, imposing and cheerful man, Robin had a talent for
inspiring and persuading others to work for him," King said. "A
born captain, he will be remembered with deep affection by the
members of his team."
(Reporting by William Schomberg; Editing by Toby Chopra)