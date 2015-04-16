* UK living standards central to election
* Labour campaigns on 'cost-of-living crisis'
* Conservatives point to signs of recovery
* GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/saq54w
* GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/nag44s
By William Schomberg
BEDWORTH, England, April 16 Joe Terrence is the
kind of voter, fed up with falling living standards, that David
Cameron must try to win over if he is to remain Britain's prime
minister next month.
"I almost voted for Cameron last time around. I felt that
there needed to be a change," the 37 year-old parcel delivery
worker said as he ate a sandwich, oozing baked beans, at a
roadside cafe in this former mining town.
But after seeing friends struggle with stagnant wages over
the last five years and family members hurt by welfare cuts,
Terrence said he would stick with the opposition Labour Party.
"David Cameron says we are all in this together, but he
doesn't know what life is really like," he said.
Cameron's Conservatives scored a shock victory when they
took the local parliamentary seat from Labour at the last
election in 2010 by the slimmest of margins: a mere 54 votes.
They won other seats from Labour in the West Midlands too,
making the industrial region around Birmingham, Britain's
second-biggest city, a battleground for the election on May 7.
The vote is about more than just who runs the country over
the next five years. It could pave the way for a British
withdrawal from the European Union or give Scottish
nationalists, who want independence, sway over parliament.
On paper, the Conservatives should reap dividends from a
sharp recovery in Britain's economy which outpaced the world's
other big, rich nations last year.
Employment has surged, including in the West Midlands where
logistics firms have set up operations, providing new jobs to a
workforce that once relied on the mines.
But after years of wages rising less than inflation almost
without interruption - something the Bank of England's chief
economist has described as unprecedented since at least since
the mid-1800s - Labour is trying to focus voters on its image of
Britain in the grip of a 'cost-of-living crisis'.
Household income grew by less than 2 percent in total over
the last three years, much weaker than growth of 9 and 5 percent
after British recessions in the 1980s and 1990s, according the
Institute for Fiscal Studies, an independent think tank.
Even more unusually, household spending on basic goods
remains below its levels before the financial crisis, suggesting
Britons fear their incomes took a permanent hit, the IFS said.
It is not just in Britain that workers have had a hard time.
U.S. Democratic presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton launched
her campaign for the White House this week with a promise to
help Americans recovering from tough economic times.
But in contrast to France and Germany, where incomes are now
comfortably above where they were five years ago, in Britain
they are only expected to go above that level this year,
according to the country's independent budget forecasters.
PUNISHMENT OR PATIENCE?
It remains to be seen whether voters will punish the
Conservatives and their Liberal Democrat coalition partners for
the pain of the last few years.
A recent pick-up in earnings and a plunge in inflation have
given the Conservatives hope that voters will feel things are
heading in the right direction, blunting Labour's attacks.
"People are likely to feel the recent changes more than what
happened over the previous three or four years," said John Van
Reenen, a professor at the Centre for Economic Performance, part
of the London School of Economics.
"But the improvement has to be consistent over a period of
time, and for many people that has not happened yet."
Gauges of consumer confidence suggest voters are noticing
how the global oil price fall has put more cash in their
pockets. But the big picture remains one of a country that feels
hard up, Nick Moon, a director of polling firm GfK, said.
In the 1980s, when Margaret Thatcher was a Conservative
prime minister, the unemployed suffered sharp income losses but
most people became better off, he said.
"This time, everyone has felt the hurt," Moon said. "For
confidence to be just the positive side of neutral is pretty
anaemic, despite all the headlines about recovery."
Cameron hopes that the Conservative Party's lead in opinion
polls in terms of economic competence, despite the slow living
standards recovery, will prove decisive on election day.
The state of the economy plays a bigger role in influencing
voters in Britain than in some other countries in Europe where
there are bigger ideological differences between political
parties, according to some academics.
Raymond Duch, an Oxford University professor who studies the
role of the economy in politics, saw some parallels between the
May vote and the 1992 U.S. presidential election when Bill
Clinton defied the odds to unseat George H. W. Bush.
There were signs a recovery from recession was in train but
Bush failed to match the message of hope of his challenger. "The
fundamentals were good but (Bush) failed to convince the
electorate and Clinton spun it to his advantage," Duch said.
Similarly, economic recovery was well underway before
Labour's Tony Blair won power with a landslide in 1997 but by
then the electorate had decided it was time for a change from
Conservative government.
Trying to send a more hopeful message to voters than the
Conservatives' central plan for more spending cuts, Cameron this
week declared Britain was "on the brink of something special".
SIGNS OF RECOVERY
It's not just Labour he has to worry about. The
anti-European Union UK Independence Party's calls for a
clampdown on immigration have found receptive ears among many
lower-earning voters, some of whom blame migrants for
suppressing wages.
In Bedworth, builder Paul Davies said he would give up
voting Conservative in May and back UKIP instead after seeing
only a meagre recovery in work over the past 12 months.
"In 2008 I had seven people in my team and now there is only
one," he said.
Still, not everyone has the same glum view of the economy.
Sean Mackey said turnover rose 20 percent over the past year
at the two companies he co-owns which make tools for window
manufacturers, helped by Britain's housing market recovery.
Workers on a noisy shop floor beneath his office received an
average pay increase of 12 percent in the period, he said.
Mackey said he would vote Conservative again.
"From a working-class man, voting Tory sounds crazy," he
said, using a colloquial term for the Conservatives. "But I
think they have the right approach to stabilising the economy.
"If you're going to potentially lose your home then you've
got to stop going to the pub, get a smaller car or walk to work.
You may not like it but it's something you've got to do, and
it's the same with the economy."
(Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Peter Graff)