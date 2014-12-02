LONDON Dec 2 Takeovers between British
companies fell during the third quarter to the lowest level
since records began 45 years ago, Britain's statistics agency
said on Tuesday.
The Office for National Statistics said there were only 30
instances of British firms buying other British companies worth
more than 1 million pounds ($1.57 million), down from 46 in the
second quarter.
The total value of the acquisitions rose to 2.9 billion
pounds -- the highest since the first quarter of 2013 -- from
1.3 billion pounds in the second quarter.
The bulk of this comprised a merger between electronics
stores Carphone Warehouse and Dixons Retail, which concluded in
August with the formation of Dixons Carphone.
Foreign companies bought 19 British companies in the third
quarter, matching a 25-year low set in the first three months of
2013.
The ONS did not provide reasons for the weak merger
activity, but cited other surveys and research papers.
An OECD paper last month suggested weak foreign direct
investment between European Union countries was due to a lack of
economic confidence, though a Thomson Reuters study suggested
that global M&A activity this year was its highest since 2007.
(1 US dollar = 0.6370 British pound)
(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Catherine Evans)