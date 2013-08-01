LONDON Aug 2 More spending by Britain's
consumers suggests the economy will grow faster than previously
thought this year and in 2014, a leading macroeconomic think
tank said on Friday.
The National Institute of Economic and Social Research
(NIESR) revised up its economic growth forecasts for both 2013
and 2014 by 0.3 percentage points to 1.2 percent this year and
1.8 percent next year.
After posting meagre growth of just 0.2 percent in 2012,
Britain's economy expanded by 0.3 percent in the first three
months of this year from the previous three months, and by 0.6
percent in the second quarter.
"The main cause of the improvement in the economic growth
outlook is a rise in the prospects for consumer spending
growth," NIESR said.
Its growth forecasts are now slightly higher than the
consensus among economists polled by Reuters on July 11, before
the release of the second-quarter GDP data. They are also
stronger than the International Monetary Fund's latest forecast.
However, NIESR raised doubts about the sustainability of
consumer demand, noting it was driven by lower household savings
rather than higher disposable income.
"While consumer spending growth is a necessary component ...
a balanced recovery will require a significant contribution from
net trade and gross fixed capital formation. We see relatively
little sign of this," NIESR said.
