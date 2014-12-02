BRIEF-AEON Credit Service M Bhd says qtrly net profit 80.1 mln rgt
* Qtrly revenue 290.8 million rgt versus 258.3 million rgt; qtrly profit attributable 80.1 million rgt versus 68.1 million rgt
DUBLIN Dec 2 Ireland's finance minister said he would welcome a cut to Northern Ireland's rate of corporation tax if Britain agrees to let the province set its own rate as the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.
Northern Ireland shares mainland Britain's 21 percent corporate tax rate, much higher than a 12.5 percent rate across the border in Ireland that has helped the country become one of the largest recipients of U.S. foreign direct investment.
"We would assume that they would go to 12.5 percent or maybe lower. I welcome that, I would like to see Northern Ireland get a tax advantage and of course there's more to attracting foreign direct investment than tax. I wish them well," Michael Noonan told reporters. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Alison Williams)
* Shareholders approve cash dividend of 8 percent for 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2pgSAg7) Further company coverage: