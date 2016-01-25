LONDON Jan 25 British factory orders weakened
in January hit by weak demand for exports, but there were signs
of a possible recovery in early 2016, an industry survey showed.
Furthermore, despite concerns that firms might curb spending
ahead of Britain's planned referendum on its European Union
membership, the Confederation of British Industry's survey
showed the investment intentions of manufacturers were rising.
The CBI's order book balance for manufacturers fell to -15
in January from -7 in December, below a median forecast of -10
in a Reuters poll of economists.
British manufacturing has lagged the recovery in the rest of
the country's economy since 2013 and signs of a slowdown in
emerging markets are expected to hold the sector back this year.
Nonetheless, expectations for the next three months
recovered after being negative for two straight months, hitting
a reading of +14 in the survey.
"Over the longer term, strong investment in innovation and
skills is vital to boosting our performance in exports, so it's
great to see firms planning to invest more in training and
products over the next year," Rain Newton-Smith, the CBI's
director of economics, said in a statement.
