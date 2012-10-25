LONDON Oct 25 Britain's finance minister George
Osborne said on Thursday the latest GDP data showed the economy
was on the mend but there were still challenges ahead due to
weak data coming from the euro zone.
Figures released on Thursday showed Britain pulled out of
recession in the third quarter, posting its strongest quarterly
gross domestic product growth in five years.
"There is still a long way to go, but these figures show we
are on the right track," Osborne said in a statement. "This (is)
another sign that the economy is healing ..."
He added however: "Yesterday's weak data from the euro zone
were a reminder that we still face many economic challenges at
home and abroad."
The Office for National Statistics said Britain's gross
domestic product rose by 1.0 percent between July and September,
beating forecasts for a 0.6 percent gain, after shrinking by 0.4
percent between April and June.
On the year, the economy was flat, better than expected.