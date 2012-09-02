* UK PM Cameron pledges to ease construction laws
* Finance minister Osborne does not rule out third Heathrow
runway
* Osborne proposes small business bank to boost lending
By Mohammed Abbas
LONDON, Sept 2 Britain's Conservative-led
government said on Sunday it would ease planning laws and boost
lending to small businesses to revive the struggling economy,
seeking to deflect calls for a major change of tack.
Prime Minister David Cameron and Finance Minister George
Osborne are under growing pressure as their flagship austerity
plan fails to stimulate growth.
A reshuffle is widely expected early this month, with some
pundits and even one Conservative lawmaker openly suggesting
Osborne could be replaced, although insiders say Cameron is
likely to leave Osborne in place.
David Davis, a senior lawmaker from Cameron's ruling
Conservative Party on Sunday called for an "alternative"
economic policy, days after another Conservative politician
goaded Cameron by asking whether he was a "man or a mouse".
With parliament due to reconvene on Monday after the summer
recess, Cameron hit back in an article in the Mail on Sunday
headlined "Cameron roars: I'm no mouse".
"Frankly, I am frustrated by the hoops you have to jump
through to get anything done - and I come back to parliament
more determined than ever to cut through the dither that holds
this country back," he said in the article.
Osborne on Sunday defended his record, adding that the
government, which is half way through its term, would speed up
construction plans and that legislation would be announced next
week allowing it to underwrite infrastructure projects.
"Our economy is healing, jobs are being created. It is
taking time, but there is no easy route to a magical recovery,"
he told the BBC.
"We have to do more and we have to do it faster," he said.
Britain's economy has shrunk for three consecutive quarters,
and although data in August showed the latest quarterly
contraction was smaller than first thought, the wider picture of
economic weakness remains little changed.
Restrictions on construction in rural areas, or the green
belt, have hampered building in some parts of Britain, and
Osborne said he would like to see more schemes in which land is
newly designated as green belt to free up other parts of the
countryside for housing and other projects.
One potential infrastructure project that has become highly
controversial is a third runway at Britain's largest airport
Heathrow, something explicitly ruled out by the Conservatives in
their pre-election manifesto and opposed by environmental groups
and people living nearby.
Osborne said "all options" should be examined, but political
consensus must be reached. Foreign Secretary William Hague on
Sunday told Sky News a third runway was not an option, and the
Conservatives' partners in coalition government, the Liberal
Democrats, also oppose the move.
SMALL BUSINESS BANK
Osborne said the low level of bank lending was one of the
economy's key weaknesses, and proposed a "small business bank"
to bring together existing schemes to boost lending to small
businesses, and potentially giving the bank additional powers.
The Treasury could not immediately provide more detail.
John Longworth, Director General of the British Chambers of
Commerce, welcomed the move.
"We are heartened that the chancellor (finance minister) and
his colleagues are actively considering our long-standing
proposal for a British business bank. This institution ....
would be a game-changer for long term growth," he said.
The opposition Labour party was less impressed, blaming the
lack of construction in Britain on cuts to public investment
and a lack of confidence in the economy.
"Despite a double dip recession which has pushed borrowing
up by a quarter so far this year, it's clear that George Osborne
has no new ideas. The chancellor seems desperate to cling on to
his failing plan, regardless of the long term damage," Labour
finance spokesman Chris Leslie said.
Lib Dem leader and Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg also
faces heat from his party as it seeks to boost its slumping
opinion poll ratings before the next election in 2015.
The Sunday Times carried comments from lawmaker Adrian
Sanders calling Clegg "bumbling" and another senior party member
Arthur Smith warning that Clegg was not "indispensable", tipping
Business Secretary Vince Cable as his replacement.