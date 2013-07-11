By David Milliken and William James
LONDON, July 11 Market turmoil following
speculation that the U.S. Federal Reserve may slow its bond
purchases shows how the global economic recovery still depends
on central bank support, British finance minister George Osborne
said on Thursday.
"Monetary activism is what has been doing the heavy
lifting," he told reporters.
Osborne has championed loose monetary policy as a way to
support Britain's economy while his Conservative-led coalition
presses on with spending cuts to reduce the country's large
budget deficit against a tough international backdrop.
"The euro zone is still in recession, we have weaker data
from China at the moment, and volatile markets in response to
the Fed's announcement on the tapering of QE (quantitative
easing) reminds us that the recovery is still very dependent on
monetary stimulus from central banks," he said.
Next month the Bank of England - under new governor Mark
Carney - is also due to respond to Osborne's request at his
March budget for them to consider giving more detailed guidance
on the future direction of monetary policy.
"Better information about interest rates will help
households make informed decisions about their personal
finances," he replied to a question about whether Britons'
should take advantage of low rates to pay down debt.