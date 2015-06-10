* Initial sale to institutions, retail offer may come later
* Osborne says sale right thing to do for UK taxpayers
* Rothschild estimates 14 bln stg profit on bank bailouts
* BoE's Carney says RBS sale in interests of wider economy
* Loss on RBS 7.2 bln stg based on current prices
LONDON, June 10 Britain will start selling its
32 billion-pound stake in Royal Bank of Scotland in the
coming months, finance minister George Osborne said on
Wednesday, giving up on his previous intention to only sell the
shares for a profit.
Osborne said he had received independent advice from the
Bank of England and from investment bank Rothschild that it was
in the interests of taxpayers to start selling the shares in the
bank which was rescued at the height of the financial crisis.
"In the coming months we will begin to sell our stake in
RBS. It's the right thing to do for British businesses and
British taxpayers," Osborne said in an annual speech to
financiers in the City of London.
The announcement represents a milestone for Osborne, who is
trying to move on from the aftermath of the financial crisis.
In the same speech, he said he will seek to bind future
governments to his vision of permanent budget surpluses,
something rarely achieved in modern Britain.
And Bank of England Governor Mark Carney, speaking at the
same event, said "the age of irresponsibility is over" as
Britain announced a clamp-down on abusive practices in financial
markets after a string of scandals.
Rothschild said taxpayers were on course to lose more than 7
billion pounds on the RBS rescue although they would make a
profit from the full bailout plan which included other banks.
RBS, Britain's fourth-biggest bank by market value, was
saved from collapse by former prime minister Gordon Brown's
Labour government during the 2007-09 financial crisis at a cost
of 45.8 billion pounds to taxpayers, leaving the government
holding an 80 percent stake.
It also paid 20.5 billion pounds to rescue Lloyds Banking
Group.
"From bailing out the banks to bringing them back from the
brink, now is the time for RBS to rebuild itself as a commercial
bank no longer reliant on the state, but serving the working
people of Britain," Osborne said.
Bank of England Governor Mark Carney backed the sale, saying
in a letter to Osborne that it was in the public interest to
return RBS to private ownership.
Carney said the move will "promote financial stability, a
more competitive banking sector, and the interests of the wider
economy" while avoiding "considerable net costs to taxpayers of
further delaying the start of the sale".
Osborne said it will take "some years" to sell the entire
stake.
Reuters reported last week that the government was planning
an initial sale of RBS shares to financial institutions such as
pension funds and insurers in September. Private retail
investors are expected to be involved in later sales.
"With such a complex investment case, we have to start with
institutions, but I see no reason why ordinary investors - in
other words members of the public - should not take part in due
course," Osborne said.
Bankers say there is significant interest from institutions
willing to overlook ongoing issues relating to past misconduct
at RBS and uncertainties over Britain's continued membership of
the European Union.
The institutions, some of whom are based in the United
States, see the bank as a play on Britain's economic recovery.
They are also attracted by RBS's modest valuation. The bank's
market value is currently just 0.8 times that of its assets.
Rothschild said that by starting to sell its shares in RBS,
the government will increase liquidity in the stock, making it
more attractive to investors and sending a strong signal that
RBS is on the road to recovery.
Chief Executive Ross McEwan has overseen a turnaround at RBS
since his appointment in 2013, returning the bank to profit in
the first quarter of this year.
Shares in RBS closed on Wednesday at 351 pence, well below
the government's average buy-in price of 502 pence per share,
and the first sale will almost certainly be at a loss.
"We may get a lower price than Labour paid for it. But the
longer we wait, the higher the price the whole economy will pay.
And when you take the banks in total, we're making sure
taxpayers get back billions more than they were forced to put
in," Osborne said.
Earlier this year, Osborne said he would need a lot of
persuading to sell the shares at a loss. Since then, his
Conservative Party scored an unexpectedly decisive British
election victory.
Rothschild said taxpayers were set to make an overall profit
of 14 billion pounds from the government's bailouts of banks
during the crisis, based on current share prices.
That includes a loss of 7.2 billion pounds on RBS, after
taking into account fees received from the bank, based on
current share prices, and a 5.3 billion pound profit on Lloyds.
The government announced on Wednesday that it had sold a
further 1 percent of Lloyds, reducing its stake to 17.9 percent.
The overall profit for taxpayers from the bank bailouts
forecast by Rothschild also includes a 9.6 billion pound profit
on assets previously held by nationalised lenders Northern Rock
and Bradford & Bingley, and 6.6 billion pounds paid back by
bailed-out banks in fees.
