By William James
LONDON Dec 12 Billions of pounds of further
cuts to Britain's welfare system will have to be taken by the
country's next government to avoid deeper cuts in public
services, finance minister George Osborne said on Thursday.
Osborne signalled Britain's welfare budget would bear the
brunt of efforts to fix public finances after the 2015 election.
"I think the next government will want to undertake further
reductions in the welfare budget and further welfare savings,"
Osborne said, appearing before fellow lawmakers in parliament.
"If you want to maintain the pace of government spending
reduction that you have seen over the current parliament then
that is what this country needs to do."
Osborne's Conservative party has pushed through welfare cuts
since coming to power in 2010, but has frequently run up against
opposition from its junior coalition partner, the Liberal
Democrats.
Polls show tougher rules on benefits have proved popular
with the British electorate.
Osborne last week announced the biggest upgrade to official
economic growth projections in more than a decade but vowed to
stay the course on eliminating the budget deficit.
He used his annual party conference speech in September to
call for an end to the "something for nothing" culture. He also
accused the opposition Labour party, currently ahead of the
Conservatives in opinion polls, of irresponsibly inflating the
welfare budget during their 13 years in power.
The government's independent forecaster last week said
Britain's day-to-day spending on public services could fall over
the next five years to its lowest in relative terms since the
end of World War Two but Osborne said those forecasts did not
take in account deeper cuts in welfare.
The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS), a leading economic
think-tank, also said last week that unless cuts to departmental
spending were accelerated, 12 billion pounds a year would need
to be cut from the welfare budget, equivalent to about 50
percent of welfare savings already enacted by Osborne.
Osborne is aiming to turn the country's largest peacetime
budget deficit, which he inherited in 2010, into a small surplus
by 2018/19.
Osborne would not be drawn on whether he agreed with that
figure, but said he broadly supported the analysis behind it.
"Many billions of pounds of welfare savings are going to be
required if we want to avoid cutting government budgets even
further," Osborne told a panel of lawmakers which scrutinise the
work of the finance ministry.
"If it comes to a choice, we should be making investments in
schools and in science if that is securing the long-term
economic health of this country. We shouldn't be cutting those
things because we are not prepared to deal with the welfare
budget."