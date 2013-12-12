LONDON Dec 12 Britain's welfare budget should be cut by the next government to sustain efforts to fix the country's finances, finance minister George Osborne said on Thursday.

"I think the next government will want to undertake further reductions in the welfare budget and further welfare savings," Osborne said.

The remarks give the clearest signal to date that, if his party wins an election in 2015, Osborne will look to cut welfare in order to protect spending on public services.

The government's independent forecaster last week said Britain's day-to-day spending on public services could fall over the next five years to its lowest in relative terms since the end of World War Two but Osborne said those forecast did not take in account any deeper cuts in welfare.