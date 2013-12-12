LONDON Dec 12 Britain's welfare budget should
be cut by the next government to sustain efforts to fix the
country's finances, finance minister George Osborne said on
Thursday.
"I think the next government will want to undertake further
reductions in the welfare budget and further welfare savings,"
Osborne said.
The remarks give the clearest signal to date that, if his
party wins an election in 2015, Osborne will look to cut welfare
in order to protect spending on public services.
The government's independent forecaster last week said
Britain's day-to-day spending on public services could fall over
the next five years to its lowest in relative terms since the
end of World War Two but Osborne said those forecast did not
take in account any deeper cuts in welfare.