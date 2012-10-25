LONDON Oct 25 Britain probably came out of
recession between July and September, economic growth numbers
are widely expected to show later on Thursday, but the dangers
of a relapse loom large.
A Reuters poll showed that Britain's economy is expected to
post 0.6 percent quarterly growth after companies recovered
production lost due to an extra public holiday in June and
ticket sales for the Olympic and Paralympic Games added a boost.
Such a rise would be the strongest in two years and a relief
for the government of Conservatives and Liberal Democrats, under
pressure after a series of gaffes and from public disenchantment
with efforts to erase a huge budget deficit.
The Reuters poll reflected the unusually large degree of
uncertainty caused by one-off influences on economic output.
Forecasts for the gross domestic product (GDP) data, which
the Office for National Statistics will publish at 0830 GMT,
ranged widely from unchanged GDP to a 1.1 percent rise,
following the 0.4 percent drop in the second quarter.
Bank of England Governor Mervyn King warned on Tuesday that
economic recovery would be slow despite the expected bounce,
saying the cooling of the fast-growing economies of India, China
and Brazil posed new dangers.
Meanwhile the euro zone - Britain's main export market -
seems to be heading for recession as powerhouse Germany is
sucked into the bloc's economic quagmire.
Nevertheless, investors scaled back expectations for another
cash boost from the BoE as King said policymakers would think
"long and hard" before extending the currently approved 375
billion pounds ($601 billion) of quantitative easing through
bond purchases.
Britain has not fully recovered the output lost during the
2008-2009 slump that has left many Britons worse off and the
economy slipped back into recession at the end of last year.
While the Labour opposition in parliament is blaming the
government's plan of tax increases and spending cuts for the
relapse, finance minister George Osborne has pointed to the euro
zone debt crisis and tight credit conditions.
Wednesday's data will provide numbers for the main sectors
of the economy but no specifics on consumer spending or business
investment.
GDP is all but certain to have grown between July and
September after industrial production showed the biggest monthly
bounce since 1987 in July and retail sales posted the sharpest
quarterly rise in over 2 years in the three months to September.
Economists estimate that the rebound from production lost
due to the extra holiday to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's 60 years
on the throne in June will add around 0.5 percent to GDP.
The Office for National Statistics said the ticket sales for
the Olympics and Paralympics will add another 0.2 percent.
Think tank NIESR estimated that the economy posted growth of
0.8 percent in the third quarter after the 0.4 percent drop,
though they added that the underlying rate was likely to be
0.2-0.3 percent when stripping out the one-off effects.